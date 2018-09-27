– Jordan Spieth went the entire PGA Tour season without a victory, and he was the only American on the Ryder Cup team who failed to reach the Tour Championship.

One week can still make this year feel like a success — by winning the Ryder Cup.

"I think if I came out and played really solid golf this week, I would feel like I accomplished a lot this year," Spieth said. "I would feel like I went to places where I needed to build back up and learn a lot from my own game, and the Ryder Cup is a situation where you're playing almost every hole with the same feel as you get on a major championship Sunday in contention."

Spieth lost a share of the 54-hole lead at the British Open. He was on the verge of a record comeback at the Masters until he made bogey on the 18th hole for a 64 and settled for third place. Those were the lone highlights.

He struggled with his putting for the first half of the year and never really caught up. He thought his game was rounding into form until he played poorly at the BMW Championship and wound up 31st in the FedEx Cup.

"I just ran out of gas there," he said. He took a week away from golf and then began slowly working his way back during the Tour Championship.

"I was able to get that rest, look back on the progression that was being made and continue that going forward," he said.

Tiger and Phil

Hold off on that return of a Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson pairing in the Ryder Cup. U.S. captain Jim Furyk said Wednesday it's "probably not too likely."

Mickelson raised speculation the day before by saying he and Woods would welcome a chance to play together, adding that he knows the way Furyk is thinking without revealing what he knew. The question posed to Furyk on Wednesday was how he would feel about "dusting down Hal Sutton's 10-gallon hat?"

That was a reference to Sutton being the captain in 2004 when he sent out Woods and Mickelson twice, both losses. Sutton, who grew up in Louisiana and now lives in Texas, wore a cowboy hat that U.S. caddies had presented to him the morning the matches began.

"I guess nothing's out of the realm," Furyk said. "I won't ever say it wouldn't happen, but it's probably not too likely."

Tiger meets Tiger

Woods took a break from putting to meet the Junior Ryder Cup teams earlier in the week. As he shook the youngsters' hands, he reached a British player named Robin Williams, whose middle name is Tiger.

"You're a big inspiration to me, thank you," he said to Woods.

Woods asked Williams, 17, if he would be conflicted when the Ryder Cup begins Friday.

"You can root for Europe," Woods said, "but hope I go 5-0."