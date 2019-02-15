Jordan Peele may soon, if not already, be better known as a mogul of genre fiction than for “Key & Peele,” his fertile partnership with Keegan-Michael Key.

The Oscar-winning writer and Oscar-nominated director of the satirical horror film “Get Out” is also the host, narrator and executive producer, through his Monkeypaw Productions, of the upcoming CBS All Access revival of “The Twilight Zone”; writer and director of the soon-to-be-released theatrical horror thriller “Us”; the co-writer and producer of a 2020 “Candyman” remake; and a creator of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” as in H.P.

Last week brought “Weird City,” a comical sci-fi series co-created with “Key & Peele” writer Charlie Sanders, with Jose Molina from “The Tick” and “Marvel’s Agent Carter” as showrunner. On YouTube Premium, it’s only six episodes long. But what it lacks in mass it makes up in energy, wit and taking care to look good.

The first and last episodes were made available for review. The show is an anthology, but the episodes share a world — a city where, according to introductory titles “The Haves Live Above the Line, the Have-Nots, Below. (Like, literally, they built a barrier between themselves called ‘the Line.’)” It’s a microcosm and a metaphor.

There are obscure links and repetitions; characters in the first episode discuss a television show, an action series called “Below: Glail & Charlota,” within which the sixth episode takes place. A “commercial” during that show advertises an album by the fictional Hobo Railroad Project (“Nobody asked for it, you got it”), which includes a song called “The Ballad of Dylan & Ed,” referring to the actors Dylan O’Brien and Ed O’Neill, who play the characters discussing that show in the first episode.

The city or nation divided into zones is a familiar gambit in sci-fi and fantasy fiction. But since the Have-Nots include pretty much everyone who isn’t wealthy, life Below the Line is not the dystopia we often get, but a life most people would recognize as normal. As for the upper classes, rules and regulations are the price of their supposed freedom. (This is not a new idea, either.)

Expressions of trendiness and high status are backed by the power of the data-driven state. (Levar Burton, who recurs, is the city’s “prize scientist” and Oz figure.) Among the Haves, marriages are arranged at birth. A restaurant becomes actually required dining. The idea of “must see” television is made literal.

The announced cast includes Mark Hamill, Michael Cera, Sara Gilbert, Hannah Simone, Steven Yeun and Gillian Jacobs.

Even when “Weird City” runs over old sci-fi ground, which science fiction does all the time, it is does so trippingly, at a skip. Exuberant and even sunny, it’s tricked up with productive details and design, with small verbal and visual jokes you can’t call throwaway because all are there to build a world — a world, of course, that looks a lot like ours. To paraphrase “Pogo,” we have met dystopia, and it is us.