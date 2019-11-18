LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 17 points and No. 4 Louisville cruised past North Carolina Central 87-58 on Sunday.

The Cardinals (4-0) once again had the hot hand on offense. They entered the game ninth in the country in shooting at 54.1%, and they shot 66.7% against the Eagles. It marked the fifth time in the past decade Louisville shot better than 60 percent from the floor, and was its best shooting effort since making 65.2% in an 80-68 victory at Pittsburgh on Jan. 25, 2015.

Nwora needed only 21 minutes to do his damage as coach Chris Mack had a chance to play 11 players in the blowout. Steven Enoch made 7-of-9 shots to add 15 points. Dwayne Sutton scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and Darius Perry was perfect on four shots for 10 points and seven assists.

Louisville never trailed in the contest and used a 19-4 run over the last 5:41 of the first half to pull away. Enoch and Sutton both scored 10 in the half as Louisville led 43-19 at halftime.

The Eagles (1-3) shot just 28.6% in the first half, missing 10 of the final 12 shots in the half as Louisville pulled away. N.C. Central never got closer than 17 points in the second half.

Randy Miller Jr. led NCCU with 15 points

BIG PICTURE

N.C. Central: The undersized Eagles simply had no answer for the Cardinals. Not only did they struggle on offense, shooting just 33.3%, but until the Cardinals subs came in when the game was well in hand, they also had trouble on the offensive glass, scoring seven of their 15 second-chance points in the final 4:26.

Louisville: The Cardinals once again used an ensemble to dominate as seven players scored at least eight points. Not only did the bigger Cardinals dominate inside, making 16-of-19 shots in the paint, they also made 10-of-21 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

N.C. Central: At Youngstown State on Tuesday night.

Louisville: Hosts South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night.