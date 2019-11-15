Regardless of what the result was, the Wild was at its best in the third period on its recent four-game, 10-day road trip out west.

The final 20 minutes is when the team sealed comeback wins over Anaheim and Arizona, and the push it applied in the last stanza nearly dealt the same outcome in San Jose and Los Angeles.

– to have the edge at the end.

And the team did just that, pulling out a 3-2 win over the Coyotes to improve to 4-1-1 on home ice.

Winger Jordan Greenway’s first goal of the season stood up as the winner, settling a back-and-forth third that started with the Wild breaking a 1-1 tie.

– a backhander on a puck that worked its way to Parise after it was previously kept in the zone by a clutch save at the blue line by defenseman Jared Spurgeon. The goal signaled Parise’s 100th career power play point with the Wild.

– including one late in the third.

But just 35 seconds after Parise’s goal, the Coyotes tied it at 2 when a Lawson Crouse shot slipped through goalie Devan Dubnyk.

Cue Greenway, who used his body to deflect in a Jonas Brodin shot at 12:11. Greenway was also vital in the final minute, blocking a shot that snapped his stick in the last few seconds.

Unlike the last time these two teams faced off this past Saturday in Arizona, when the visitors came from behind for a 4-3 win, the Wild was in the driver’s seat early and it was the Coyotes playing catch up.

– which looked rejuvenated to be back in familiar territory.

In all, the team put 20 shots on net compared to just eight for the Coyotes. Not only was that the most shots for a single period this season, but the tally also tied for the third-most in a first period in franchise history.

But the Wild produced just one goal from the pressure.

At 14:39, winger Kevin Fiala picked up his own rebound and lifted it over Raanta.

The goal was Fiala’s fourth in his last six games, a span in which he’s recorded six points. Parise earned the lone assist on the play after funneling the puck to the front of the net. Their line with captain Mikko Koivu totaled four points on the night.

Not squeezing more offense out of the period stung the Wild in the second when the feel of the game evened up and Arizona tied the score.

Center Nick Schmaltz intercepted a clearing attempt by Dubnyk and fed winger Conor Garland for his team-leading ninth goal, a puck Garland directed into a mostly empty net since Dubnyk was still trying to get settled in the crease after leaving it to play the puck.

That paved the way for a photo finish in the third, a scenario that the Wild has found itself in frequently of late.

And perhaps that experience helped, because the team persevered.

Dubnyk ended up with 27 saves; Raanta had 31 for the Coyotes.