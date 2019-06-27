SAN FRANCISCO — The man behind the iconic designs of the iPhone, iMac and iPad is leaving Apple.
The company said Thursday that Chief Design Officer Jony Ive is leaving after more than two decades at Apple to start his own design firm.
But he's not completely severing ties. Apple said it will be one of Ive's clients at his new firm.
The Cupertino, California, company did not give an exact date for his departure.
Ive has been a fixture on Apple's design team since the early 1990s and is known for shaping Apple's signature rounded, stylish designs.
He won't be immediately replaced. Two of his deputies will report directly to the company's chief operating officer, Jeff Williams.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Maine governor signs rules to finally allow pot sales
Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill Thursday setting up a legal framework for the sale of recreational marijuana to adults as early as next year.
National
Democrats' use of Spanish in debate evokes praise, eye rolls
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke answered a question about marginal tax rates in Spanish. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey showed off his Spanish skills while discussing his ideas on immigration reform. Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, who is Mexican American, gave part of his closing statement in Spanish.
Variety
Texas police officer charged with murder in Dallas shooting
A Texas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge two weeks after shooting the unarmed driver of a truck that had been reported stolen as the vehicle swerved past his police SUV in a Dallas parking lot.
National
Tillerson says Kushner conducted foreign policy without him
Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson cited an awkward encounter with President Donald Trump's son-in-law in a restaurant as an example of diplomacy being conducted behind his back when he was in the administration, according to a transcript of a congressional hearing released Thursday.
National
Lawsuit: Troopers detained Latinos over immigrant suspicions
Ten people filed an amended lawsuit Thursday against the state and Pennsylvania state troopers over allegations that officers unlawfully detained them because they are Latino, in order to investigate their immigration status.