UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones had 27 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double this season, and the Connecticut Sun held off the Chicago Sky 100-94 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Connecticut had a 21-point lead in the second half until Chicago got as close as 94-90 on Courtney Vandersloot's 3-pointer with 1:18 left. Jones grabbed an offensive rebound on the Sun's next possession, was fouled and hit two free throws. She added two more foul shots as Connecticut made six straight in the final minute.

Jasmine Thomas added 18 points, and Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams each scored 12 for Connecticut (14-6), which reached the century mark for the first time this season.

Allie Quigley led Chicago (11-9) with 24 points and four 3-pointers. Vandersloot had 22 points and 11 assists.