RADFORD, Va. — Carlik Jones scored 26 points and made five assists and Radford beat High Point 73-62 in Saturday's Big South Conference opener for both teams.
Jones converted all 10 of his free throw attempts.
Travis fields Jr. scored 16 points with four assists and two steals and Devine Eke scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Highlanders (6-7), who won their third straight.
Curtis Holland III scored 15 points and Eric Coleman Jr. added 12 for the Panthers (3-11).
Radford faces Gardner-Webb on the road on Wednesday. High Point matches up against Winthrop at home on Wednesday.
