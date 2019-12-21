ROCK HILL, S.C. — Russell Jones had a season-high 21 points as Winthrop edged Elon 85-80 on Saturday.
Charles Falden had 15 points for Winthrop (6-7). Hunter Hale added 14 points. Josh Ferguson had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Marcus Sheffield II scored a season-high 27 points for the Phoenix (4-9). Hunter McIntosh scored a season-high 22 points. Hunter Woods had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Winthrop takes on Longwood at home next Thursday. Elon plays William & Mary at home next Monday.
