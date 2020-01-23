SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Messiah Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift Wofford to a 66-54 win over VMI on Wednesday night, the Terriers' seventh consecutive home victory.
Nathan Hoover had 14 points for Wofford (13-7, 5-2 Southern Conference). Tray Hollowell added 12 points. Chevez Goodwin had 10 points.
Greg Parham had 16 points for the Keydets (6-15, 1-7). Garrett Gilkeson added 13 points. Travis Evee had 12 points.
Kamdyn Curfman, who was second on the Keydets in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).
Wofford plays Western Carolina on the road on Saturday. VMI matches up against Mercer at home on Saturday.
