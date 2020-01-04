CONWAY, S.C. — DeVante' Jones had 23 points as Coastal Carolina narrowly beat Georgia State 74-72 on Saturday.
Keishawn Brewton had 14 points for Coastal Carolina (9-6, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Hosana Kitenge added 12 points. Garrick Green had 10 points for the hosts.
The Chanticleers forced a season-high 23 turnovers.
Justin Roberts had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (10-5, 3-1). Corey Allen added 12 points. Kane Williams had 11 points and seven assists.
Coastal Carolina takes on Louisiana-Monroe at home on Monday. Georgia State matches up against Arkansas State on the road on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Hartman: Vikings pass defense faces tough test in Saints
The Vikings ranked 15th this season in pass defense, giving up 233.6 yards per game, after ranking third in 2018, second in 2017 and third in 2016.
Gophers
Pearson delivers for Texas State in win over Arkansas State
Nijal Pearson scored 23 points and Texas State defeated Arkansas State 70-67 on Saturday.
Gophers
Defense shines as S. Illinois tops Illinois St. 67-55
Marcus Domask had 16 points as Southern Illinois beat Illinois State 67-55 on Saturday.
Gophers
Azubuike leads No. 3 KU to 60-53 win over No. 16 W Virginia
Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett made crucial plays down the stretch, and third-ranked Kansas rallied to beat No. 16 West Virginia 60-53 in its Big 12 opener Saturday.
Gophers
Young, Vasic lead Charlotte past Middle Tennessee 68-62
Jahmir Young had 15 points to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers got past Middle Tennessee 68-62 on Saturday. Luka Vasic added 14 points for the 49ers. Amidou Bamba chipped in 11, Cooper Robb scored 10 and Malik Martin had 10. Robb also had six rebounds for the 49ers.