RALEIGH, N.C. — Kayla Jones had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 9 North Carolina State beat Wake Forest 59-45 on Sunday.

Jakia Brown-Turner added 11 points and Elissa Cunane had 10 for the Wolfpack (17-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who improved to 11-0 at home despite shooting 32% from the field.

N.C. State answered a 9-0 run by Wake Forest with an 15-2 spurt, taking a 48-37 lead early in the fourth quarter. Cunane made two free throws to give N.C. State the lead for good and later added a 3-pointer as part of the run.

Ivana Raca scored 16 points to lead Wake Forest (11-7, 4-3). The Demon Deacons shot 25% from the floor, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range

Wake Forest rallied from a 10-point deficit late in the first half to take a 35-33 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Wolfpack led 31-26 at halftime despite getting just two points from Cunane, who picked up two fouls in five minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons were picked in the preseason to finish in last place in the ACC, but they have played much better than that. All three of Wake Forest's losses in conference play have come to teams that were ranked in the Top 25 at the time of the game.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack's response to their first loss of the season, a 66-60 setback at North Carolina on Jan. 9, has been impressive. N.C. State has won its three games since then, including blowouts against Notre Dame and No. 13 Florida State. The rematch against the Tar Heels is Jan. 26.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons, who have won their last five home games, host Florida State on Thursday night.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack play at last-place Pittsburgh, a team they have beaten four consecutive times, on Thursday night.