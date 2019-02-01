LOS ANGELES — Jasmine Jones scored 21 points, including a 3-point play with 9.6 seconds to play, and Loyola Marymount survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat No. 25 BYU 61-58, handing the Cougars' their first West Coast Conference loss of the season and ending their 11-game winning streak on Thursday night.

The Lions (12-10, 5-5) led by 14 with four minutes to go before BYU went on a 17-0 run to lead 57-54, shooting 6 of 8 while LMU committed four turnovers.

Chelsey Gipson ended LMU's drought with two free throws and BYU's Paisley Johnson countered with one with 17 seconds left. Josie Buckingham made a steal in BYU's end and got the ball to Jones, who scored on a layup and completed the 3-point play for a 59-58 lead. BYU's Shaylee Gonzales drove the floor but Buckingham blocked her layup and Andee Velasco finished the scoring with two free throws with 0.7 left.

Bree Alford had 16 points and 13 rebounds for her sixth double-double this season and Cierra Belvin added 11 points with four 3-pointers for the Lions. Buckingham's heroics came in just five minutes of floor time.

Johnson scored 16 points and Jasmine Moody 13 for BYU (17-4, 9-1), which was ranked in The AP Top 25 this week for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Gonzales, a freshman who had scored in double figures in every game this season and was averaging 17.3, finished with just five points on 2-of-11 shooting. BYU was 2 of 15 from the arc.