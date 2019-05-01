After playing their first big comeback gig for Final Four goers at the Armory in Minneapolis last month, the Jonas Brothers will return to the Twin Cities for a Sept. 16 date at Xcel Energy Center as part of their newly announced Happiness Begins Tour.

Tickets for the St. Paul date -- which falls on a Monday (school) night -- go on sale a week from Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the arena box office. Representatives from the publicly owned arena did not release ticket prices to the public, again bowing to promoter Live Nation’s practice of adjusting prices based on demand for “platinum seating.” Fans who register in the Verified Fan program will have early access to seats, as will Tidal subscribers.

The Jo Bros’ tour will closely follow the release of their first album in 10 years, “Happiness Begins,” which has already landed the No. 1 hit with “Sucker.” Now ranging in age from 26 to 31 – old enough to have their marital going-ons be heavy fodder for gossip-news sites – Nick, Joe and Kevin seem to be moving well past their teeny-bopper, Disney-generated past. How about their fans?