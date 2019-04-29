AVONDALE, La. — Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm shot a 3-under 69 in the alternate-shot final round Sunday to win the Zurich Classic, beating Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood by three strokes in the PGA Tour's only team event.

The 42-year-old Palmer won his fourth tour title and first since the 2010 Sony Open in Hawaii. He waved and gave a thumbs-up to TV cameras as he walked up the 18th fairway.

The 24-year-old Rahm won his third PGA Tour title — one each in three straight seasons. The Spaniard finished in the top 10 for the seventh time this year, including a tie for ninth at the Masters.

Palmer and Rahm ended up playing together at Palmer's suggestion after his past partner, Jordan Spieth, decided to skip the event. Rahm was available because Wesley Bryan is out with a shoulder injury.

Palmer and Rahm finished at 26-under 262 at TPC Louisiana, which had dried out considerably since heavy rain delayed the first round by more than seven hours and forced many players to play more than 18 holes on Friday and Saturday to get the event back on schedule.

Garcia and Fleetwood closed with a 68. Kyoung-Hoon Lee-Matt Every and Brian Gay-Rory Sabbatini tied for third, five shots behind.

___

LPGA TOUR

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minjee Lee won the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open at Wilshire Country Club for her fifth LPGA Tour title, closing with a 3-under 68 for a four-stroke victory.

The 22-year-old Australian made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th to finish at 14-under 270. She led the last three days, shooting 66-69-67 to take a one-stroke advantage over Nanna Koerstz Madsen into the final round.

Lee was projected to jump from fourth to second in the world ranking Monday after her fourth top-three finish in her last seven starts.

Sei Young Kim was second. The South Korean birdied Nos. 13-15 to pull within two strokes, but parred 16 and 17 and bogeyed the 18th for a 66. Annie Park (67) and Morgan Pressel (68) tied for third at 9 under.

Koerstz Madsen shot a 76 to finish 13th at 5 under. She was trying to become the first Danish winner in LPGA Tour history.

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (AP) — Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott Hoch completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Bass Pro Shops Legends, opening with Pernice's hole-in-one on the Top of the Rock par-3 course.

Pernice used a 7-iron on the 175-yard first hole. They finished with an 8-under 46 for two trips around the par-3 course, playing nine holes of modified alternate shot and nine of best ball.

The winners had a 23-under 156 total to break the record at Big Cedar Lodge and finish five strokes ahead of Vijay Singh-Carlos Franco and Paul Broadhurst-Kirk Triplett. Singh Franco shot 46, and Broadhurst-Triplett had a 44.

The 63-year-old Hoch won for the third time on the 50-and-over circuit, becoming the oldest winner in tour history — a record that he quickly dismissed because it came in a team event. Mike Fetchick was the oldest previous winner, at 63 years to the day in the 1985 Hilton Head Seniors Invitational.

The 59-year-old Pernice won for the sixth time on the tour.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR/LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Jorge Campillo won the Trophee Hassan II for his first European Tour title, closing with a 2-under 71 for a two-stroke victory.

Making his 229th tour start, the 32-year-old Spaniard finished at 9 under on Royal Golf Dar Es Salam's Red Course. He birdied the 16th and 17th holes and closed with a par.

American Sean Crocker was second after a 72.

Nuria Iturrios made it a Spanish sweep, winning the Ladies European Tour's Lalla Meryem Cup on the adjacent Blue Course. The 23-year-old Iturrios shot a 3-under 70 for a seven-stroke victory.

___

WEB.COM TOUR

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Xinjun Zhang won the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch, closing with a 2-under 70 to complete a wire-to-wire victory and wrap up a return to the PGA Tour.

Zhang finished at 26-under 262 for a five-stroke victory. The 31-year-old Chinese player opened with rounds of 63, 64 and 65 to take a five-stroke lead into the final round. He earned $99,000 and jumped to No. 1 in the tour standings, with the final top 25 earning PGA Tour cards.

Chase Seiffert and Lanto Griffin tied for second. Seiffert shot 66, and Griffin 70.