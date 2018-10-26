WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE La Liga: Real Madrid at Barcelona, 10 a.m. Sunday, beIN. It will hardly seem like El Clasico this year. Cristiano Ronaldo is gone. Lionel Messi is out with a broken arm. No Ronaldo, no Messi? All we can watch for is whether Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is fired immediately afterward, after losing three of his past four league matches.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Minnesota United in 2019: Better days ahead
From the opening of a new stadium to the return of injured players, there is much to look forward to in 2019.
MN United
Loons fans tweet about season two
A look at some of the outspoken and passionate fan base, which has its say on the season.
MN United
Loons' highs and lows of 2018
A look back at the 2018 season for the Minnesota United - the good and the bad.
MN United
Minnesota United's fortunes better off the pitch than on
With their brand booming, the Loons hope for success on the pitch in 2019 as well.
Twins
The Latest: Spectacular setting as Game 3 gets under way
The Latest on the World Series (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.