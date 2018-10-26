WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE La Liga: Real Madrid at Barcelona, 10 a.m. Sunday, beIN. It will hardly seem like El Clasico this year. Cristiano Ronaldo is gone. Lionel Messi is out with a broken arm. No Ronaldo, no Messi? All we can watch for is whether Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is fired immediately afterward, after losing three of his past four league matches.