MLS: Houston at Portland, 8 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. Portland has gone 13 league matches without a loss, and hasn’t lost an MLS home game since November, before coach Gio Savarese arrived in the Rose City. Houston — which endured an ugly home loss in midweek — is in trouble and is sliding down the Western Conference standings.

MLS: New York City at Seattle, 4 p.m. Sunday, ESPN. Don’t look now, but struggling Seattle has three wins and two draws in five July games. The Sounders have made a habit of slow starts followed by manic playoff pushes. New striker Raul Ruidiaz scored his first Seattle goal on Wednesday. Beating eastern power NYC would boost Seattle even more.

Tournament of Nations: Australia at United States, 6 p.m. Sunday, FS1. Last year, Australia surprised everyone by winning this tournament, beating the U.S. and then pounding both Japan and Brazil to claim the title. The Aussies began with a 3-1 win over Brazil on Thursday. Can All-World striker Sam Kerr fire them past the USA again?

MLS: Orlando at Los Angeles Galaxy, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, FS1. Atlanta’s Josef Martinez is on pace to shatter the league’s goal-scoring record, having tallied 22 in 22 games. That said, Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with 12 goals in 16 appearances, is not all that far behind Martinez in goal-scoring prowess. Orlando’s porous defense should help him.