Short takes

• It’s beginning to seem like every promising player from the United States is going to end up in Germany, and players aren’t just joining any teams, either. Seventeen-year-old midfielder Taylor Booth left Real Salt Lake to join perennial league champions Bayern Munich this week, joining fellow U.S. youth international Chris Richards. Booth will play for the youth teams, but if his teenage predecessors are any indication, we’ll hear from him with the first team soon enough.

• Speaking of American teenagers, 18-year-old winger Tim Weah left Paris Saint-Germain to go on loan with Scottish powerhouses Celtic. Scotland isn’t exactly a top-tier league, but Celtic’s 60,000 fans provide plenty of pressure. Weah is already thriving, as he set up the first goal and scored the second in a 2-0 Celtic victory against St. Johnstone.

• French champion Paris-Saint-Germain’s dream of an undefeated season ended with a 2-1 loss to Lyon. Star Neymar is injured and out until mid-April. In Europe’s big five leagues, only Juventus, with 19 wins and three draws in Serie A, still has hopes of going unbeaten.