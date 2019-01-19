Short takes

• It seems fairly obvious that the MLS SuperDraft, or at least a four-round version of it, has outlived its usefulness. Teams are getting more players from their own youth academies and overseas, and drafting college players seems less and less important. Teams passed on 21 of the final 48 picks. The LA Galaxy passed four times in that span. Philadelphia traded every one of its picks to FC Cincinnati, for the tiny sum of $150,000 in allocation money.

• Austin FC will officially begin MLS play in 2021. Owner Anthony Precourt’s attempt to steal the Columbus Crew infuriated MLS fans across the country, and yet he was rewarded with a new expansion franchise. It will be strange to see a new franchise be so widely reviled from Day 1 of its existence.

• Atlanta United striker Josef Martínez was widely rumored to be moving abroad after an MVP season last year, but he signed a five-year contract extension to stay in Atlanta. The MLS Cup champs now just need to finalize the signing of Argentinian star Pity Martinez and find a transfer destination for Miguel Almirón.