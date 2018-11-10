Short takes

• In soccer electoral news, voters in Miami approved a plan that will allow city officials to negotiate a lease for a stadium site with future MLS expansion team Inter Miami. It’s a big win for the interminable Miami expansion process, although if anything’s certain in Miami politics, it’s a chance for 11th-hour problems. Meanwhile in San Diego, voters solidly rejected a plan that would have allowed a group to build a soccer stadium on a prime spot, instead voting to sell the land to San Diego State University. San Diego has long been thought to be a prime spot for an MLS franchise, but this means it won’t be happening soon.

• The U.S. women’s national team defeated Portugal 1-0 on Thursday, notching the program’s 500th victory. The United States has only 65 losses and 74 draws since the program began, nearly nine wins for every loss.

• The U.S. men’s national team, meanwhile, will play England next Thursday and Italy the ensuing Tuesday, with most of the team’s biggest names in the fold. Though the games are meaningless, it’s still a good chance to establish how far the newer generation of U.S. players can go.