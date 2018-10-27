Short takes

• The U.S. women’s national team plays most of its games at home, but ahead of next year’s World Cup it’s finally getting out on the road for some away tests. U.S. Soccer announced that the team will travel to Portugal and Scotland in mid-November. Other reports have indicated the team will take road trips in January as well.

• Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls both go into their final games Sunday poised to break the MLS record for points in a season. Atlanta, one point ahead, needs a victory to claim the record and the Supporters’ Shield. New York needs a victory and for Atlanta to slip up.

• Speaking of Atlanta, the Five Stripes announced this week that Gerardo “Tata” Martino, the club’s Argentinian coach, will not return next season. Many expect Martino to take the vacant coaching job with the Mexico national team. Martino lent immediate respectability to Atlanta’s expansion team, an all-conquering team with a huge following.