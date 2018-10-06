Short takes

• The CONCACAF women’s championship started this week, a continental tournament that also serves as the qualification tournament for next year’s World Cup. The top three teams qualify for the World Cup. It would be a shock and a disaster if the United States didn’t qualify, but the men’s team proved that nothing is certain. The women started well, defeating Mexico 6-0 in their first match.

• Don’t look now but both the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United might end up having historically great seasons. Atlanta has 63 points and New York has 62, both with three games to play. Both teams could top the league record of 69, set last season by Toronto. Getting to 68 points would be an impressive achievement for either one. Only four MLS teams have broken the two-points-per-game mark.

• Bad news for the U.S. men’s national team, which is putting together a full-strength lineup for next week’s friendlies with Colombia and Peru. Team star Christian Pulisic missed Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League game in midweek with a torn calf muscle. Reports have indicated he won’t be able to play for the United States, either.