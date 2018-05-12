Short takes

• David Wagner and Huddersfield Town beat the odds this week, earning draws against powerhouses Manchester City and Chelsea to avoid the possibility of relegation. Wagner, who is German-American but played for the U.S. men’s national team, has earned his stature as an up-and-coming star in the managerial ranks. He says he loves it at Huddersfield, but his name has been linked to much bigger jobs.

• Multiple reports have indicated that Everton striker Wayne Rooney, until recently with Manchester United, will move to D.C. United this summer for a $17 million transfer fee. D.C. is moving into a new stadium and wants to make some sort of splash. Remember this the next time someone in MLS claims that the league doesn’t have enough money.

• New Zealand is the latest country to announce that it will pay, and treat, its men’s and women’s national teams the same. You have to wonder when the United States will finally do the same, especially since the women’s national team is the best in the world, and the men’s team can’t even qualify for the World Cup.