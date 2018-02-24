Short takes

• The USWNT’s offense, unlike the current defense, is in good shape. Striker Alex Morgan has been on fire for the U.S., scoring in eight of her past nine games, and such reliable stalwarts as Megan Rapinoe and Christen Press have been supplemented by newer arrivals in Lynn Williams and Mallory Pugh. The main question is whether the defense can support the high-powered attack.

• MLS was hoping for a good start to its CONCACAF Champions League campaign, but the first leg of the two-legged Round of 16 knockout matches wasn’t kind to American clubs. Toronto defeated Colorado as expected, but Dallas lost 1-0 to Tauro FC (Panama), Seattle was upset by Santa Tecla (El Salvador) 2-1, and New York drew 1-1 with Olimpia (Honduras). The league’s hopes of competing with Liga MX, which won three of its matches and drew one, are looking a little dim this week.

• A Spanish police officer died this week before an Athletic Bilbao-Spartak Moscow game after he had a heart attack while Bilbao and Moscow fans fought outside the stadium. With the World Cup in Russia this summer, it’s natural to wonder whether Russian fans — who caused major trouble at Euro 2016 — can be held in check at soccer’s showpiece.