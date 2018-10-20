WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

La Liga: Sevilla at Barcelona, 1:45 p.m. Saturday, beIN. Barcelona hasn’t won in four league games. Sevilla, meanwhile, has won four consecutive matches, including a 3-0 pummeling of Real Madrid. New manager Pablo Machín, Sevilla’s fifth manager in the two years since current Arsenal manager Unai Emery departed, will be desperate to prove himself against Barca and stay atop the Spanish standings.