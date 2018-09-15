WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE
Premier League: Manchester United at Watford, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Ch. 11. Break up the Hornets! Watford, picked by many to be relegated, has won its first four games of 2018, including a 2-1 home victory against Tottenham the last time out. Can Watford humble Manchester United, where manager Jose Mourinho seems to be one bad loss from being fired?
Golf
Drewitt, Bae, Prugh share lead in Web.com Tour Finals event
Brad Drewitt shot an 8-under 63 on Friday for a share of the lead with Sangmoon Bae and Alex Prugh in the Albertsons Boise Open, the third of four Web.com Tour Finals events.
Twins
Davis hits 42nd homer, Athletics beat Rays 2-1 in 10 innings
Khris Davis led off the 10th inning with his major league-leading 42nd homer, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Friday night.
Wild
'Tough, but I made it': Suter on the ice as Wild opens camp
Less than six months after a severe ankle injury, defenseman Ryan Suter has been given the green light for full participation with the Wild.
Local
'Read to the Final Four' competition launches across Minnesota
Gophers basketball players use Final Four-style contest to promote childhood literacy.
Twins
Indians' Central clinching stalled with 5-4 loss to Tigers
Andrew Miller gave up two RBI doubles in the seventh inning as Cleveland's march to the AL Central title was slowed by the Detroit Tigers, who beat the Indians 5-4 on Friday night to end a 10-game losing streak at Progressive Field.
