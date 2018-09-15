WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Premier League: Manchester United at Watford, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Ch. 11. Break up the Hornets! Watford, picked by many to be relegated, has won its first four games of 2018, including a 2-1 home victory against Tottenham the last time out. Can Watford humble Manchester United, where manager Jose Mourinho seems to be one bad loss from being fired?