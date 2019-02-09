WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City, 10 a.m. Sunday, NBCSN. Pep Guardiola took his team back to the top of the standings with a midweek victory over Everton. Now it has to turn around and face Chelsea with just three days’ rest while Chelsea has had a full week to prepare. Guardiola said this game is a “final,” and knows that any dropped points will likely drop his team back behind Liverpool in the title race.