WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, NBCSN. It’s not yet must-win time for Manchester City, but it’s certainly must-recover time. The Citizens lost to Newcastle in midweek, dropping them five points behind Liverpool at the top of the English standings. Arsenal, meanwhile, climbed to fourth despite a mounting list of injuries. Can City turn around its mini-slide?