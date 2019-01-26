WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Friendly: Panama at United States, 7 p.m. Sunday, ESPN2. The U.S. men are entering a new era under coach Gregg Berhalter, and we finally get to see what’s up his sleeve. The squad isn’t the full team, just players who are based in MLS, but here’s hoping that we see some of the possession-based system that Berhalter espoused in Columbus, rather than the run-and-hope scattergun approach of previous editions of the national team.