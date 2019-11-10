MINNEAPOLIS — Nikola Jokic his a fadeaway jumper with 2.4 seconds left to give the Denver Nuggets a 100-98 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Jokic had 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists to help Denver win its fourth straight game. Will Barton had 13 points, including a pair of 3s in overtime, and 12 rebounds. Paul Millsap scored all 14 of his points during a big third-quarter run and had 10 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 16 rebounds for Minnesota. Towns sent it to overtime with a corner 3, but the Wolves shot a season-low 13.3% from 3-point range and 35.1% overall from the field.

Andrew Wiggins added 25 points in Minnesota's third loss in four games.

A game after recovering from a 19-point, fourth-quarter deficit, the Nuggets allowed the Wolves to rally.

Denver led by 16 in the fourth when Gary Harris hit a 3 with 6:41 left. The Nuggets went scoreless the remainder of regulation and Minnesota put together a 16-0 streak.

The Wolves led 55-53 midway through the fourth when Millsap was fouled shooting a 3. He converted all three free throws for his first points and scored six points as Denver went on a 10-0 run.

Minnesota was 0 for 10 from beyond the arc in the third as Denver took control. The Wolves hit 4 of 17 shots overall in the quarter.

TIP INS

Nuggets: Jamal Murray left the game early in the third with left foot soreness but later returned. He scored all 15 of his points in the first half. ... Backup guard Malik Beasley left with an illness after playing five scoreless minutes. ... The Nuggets are 22-9 at Target Center since 2004-05.

Timberwolves: Point guards Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (right hamstring strain) each missed their third straight game. ... Minnesota's previous worst 3-point shooting performance was Friday night against Golden State when it was 9 of 36. The Wolves are 15 of 18 from 3 in the two games. ... Minnesota had one turnover in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

