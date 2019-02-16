JOIN THE CLUB

Longest losing streaks for Big Ten men’s basketball teams this season:

Length    team,            streak ended

8          Penn State      59-52 at Northwestern

7          Indiana           79-75 at Michigan State

7          Nebraska         62-61 vs. Gophers

5          Ohio State        70-60 at Nebraska

5          Illinois              95-68 vs. Gophers

5          Northwestern   Current streak

4          Rutgers            68-65 (OT) at Columbia

4          Gophers            Current streak