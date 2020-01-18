BUFFALO, N.Y. — Malik Johnson had 24 points as Canisius beat Siena 73-63 on Friday night.
Johnson shot 8 for 10 from the field. He added seven rebounds and six assists.
Jalanni White had 13 points and seven rebounds for Canisius (7-10, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Majesty Brandon added 12 points. Scott Hitchon had 10 points.
Jalen Pickett had 21 points and six rebounds for the Saints (7-8, 3-3). Elijah Burns added 13 points. Manny Camper had eight rebounds.
The Golden Griffins leveled the season series against the Saints with the win. Siena defeated Canisius 73-72 on Dec. 23. Canisius faces Rider at home on Sunday. Siena takes on Niagara on the road on Sunday.
