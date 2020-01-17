NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Shakem Johnson had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Tennessee State's 64-48 win over Morehead State on Thursday night, the Tigers' eighth straight home victory.
Carlos Marshall Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds for Tennessee State (12-6, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jy'lan Washington added 12 points and Ben Kone had four of the Tigers' season-high 11 blocks.
James Baker had 14 points for the Eagles (9-9, 3-2). Jordan Walker added 10 points.
With only 48 points, Morehead State shot 36%, missed all 13 of its 3-point attempts, and did not block a shot.
Tennessee State faces Eastern Kentucky at home on Saturday. Morehead State plays at Belmont on Saturday.
