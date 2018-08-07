RACINE, Wis. _ Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $23.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $2.37.

The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $170.8 million in the period.

Johnson Outdoor shares have climbed 32 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 49 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JOUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JOUT