RACINE, Wis. _ Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $23.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $2.37.
The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $170.8 million in the period.
Johnson Outdoor shares have climbed 32 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 49 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JOUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JOUT
