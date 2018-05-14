ST. PAUL, Minn. — Republican Jeff Johnson has chosen a running mate in his bid for governor.
Johnson added Donna Bergstrom to his ticket in a Monday announcement. Bergstrom is a Republican activist and a retired lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve who lives in the Duluth area.
Bergstrom ran and lost for a heavily Democratic Duluth state Senate seat in 2016. But Johnson says her lack of political experience is a campaign asset rather than a detriment.
Bergstrom is a member of the Red Lake Nation who says improving education of Native American residents is a top priority. But she wouldn't say how she felt about the proposed Enbridge Line 3 pipeline crossing Leech Lake reservation or a GOP-backed push to nullify water standards meant to protect wild rice.
