NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Johnson & Johnson is reporting better than expected profit and revenue for the fourth quarter on strong sales of cancer treatments.

The company on Tuesday reported net income of $3.04 billion after a loss in the same period last year.

Per-share earnings were $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.97 per share, which is 2 cents better than industry analysts expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $20.39 billion also edged out expectations.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings between $8.50 and $8.65 per share, with revenue between $80.4 billion and $81.2 billion.

_____

Portions of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JNJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JNJ