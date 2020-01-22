Higher prescription drug sales helped push Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter profit up by 32%.
The world's biggest maker of health care products on Wednesday reported net income of $4.01 billion, or $1.50 per share. That's up from $3.04 billion, or $1.12, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings came to $1.88 per share, matching the expectations of industry analysts, according to a survey by FactSet.
Total revenue edged up 1.7% to $20.75 billion.
The New Brunswick, New Jersey, based maker of baby shampoo and biologic drugs forecast 2020 revenue of $85.4 billion to $86.2 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $8.95 to $9.10.
