MONROE, La. — Isaac Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds as Appalachian State narrowly defeated Louisiana-Monroe 61-57 on Tuesday night in a regular-season finale.
Adrian Delph had 12 points for Appalachian State (17-14, 11-9 Sun Belt Conference). O'Showen Williams added seven rebounds.
Tyree White had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Warhawks (9-20, 5-15). Youry White added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Josh Nicholas had 11 points.
Michael Ertel, who led the Warhawks in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (3 of 15).
Kevon Harris had 23 points as Stephen F. Austin won its 14th straight game, edging Abilene Christian 77-72 on Tuesday night.