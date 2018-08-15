Post time: 6:30 p.m. Best bet: Kanned Heat (Race 1). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4, Race 2, (1,3,4,5,9/1,2,4,6,10/2,3,4,6/2), $50.

1 250 Yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $6,250. Purse: $7,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bunny Run Now (Swiontek, Weidner)126/6-1

2: Fast Prize Tucker (Serrano, Manriquez)124/10-1

3: Calamady Jane (Canchari, Livingston)124/8-1

4: Kanned Heat (Goodwin, Goodsell)124/1-1

5: Bodacious Peach (Velazquez, Livingston)124/5-1

6: Hiclass Return (Velazquez, Swan)124/4-1

KANNED HEAT is strictly the one to beat but has been runner-up in all four starts. HICLASS RETURN and BODACIOUS PEACH appear to be the main threats to the top pick.

2 About 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000

1: Storm Shelter (Mawing, Westermann)124/5-1

2: Gaylesluckylady (Thompson, Lund)124/10-1

3: Looking Good Carol (Hamilton, Padilla)124/12-1

4: Model by Artie (Loveberry, Richard)124/3-1

5: Kansascity Shuffle (Velazquez, Berndt)119/5-2

6: Timber Creek (Stevens, Merrick)119/10-1

7: Edge Hog (Hernandez, Bolinger)124/12-1

8: Jubilance (Mojica, Lund)119/10-1

9: Altered Dream (Goncalves, Heitzmann)119/8-1

10: Mistletoe (Thompson, Rarick)119/12-1

STORM SHELTER ran for place honors last out, after fanning six wide in troubled journey. Will need a legit pace to gather momentum from the back of the pack. KANSASCITY SHUFFLE finished right behind Storm Shelter for a show effort. Will bide her time from midpack with Velazquez aboard. MODEL BY ARTIE will be involved from the bell and might take the lead in a field full of chasers.

3 About 7½ Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

1: Lookin Ata Runaway (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)120/10-1

2: First Hunter (Loveberry, Robertson)120/3-1

3: Gingermore (Eikleberry, Richard)124/2-1

4: Medaglia Gold (Stevens, Davis)115/5-1

5: Astral Favor (Goncalves, Merrick)115/15-1

6: Angel Allie (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

7: Ta Kela Warning (Butler, Rhone)120/15-1

8: Tiz Little Bull (Sanchez, Rengstorf)122/12-1

9: Housemaker (Mawing, Van Winkle)120/6-1

10: Peach Time (Lindsay, Bratcher)120/8-1

ANGEL ALLIE could prove tough with repeat of last effort, when the filly surged late down the stretch to win. FIRST HUNTER has been second best last two out, including last-out stakes race. Connections will have confidence coming in. MEDAGLIA GOLD didn’t enjoy running on the off track last out and is probably anxious to get back on the grass. Been sharpened up with two bullet morning drills.

4 About 5 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

1: Rickshaw Express (Loveberry, Tracy, Jr.)124/15-1

2: Chaska (Mojica, Lund)124/8-1

3: I’m a Lawman (Evans, Robertson)124/9-5

4: Six Ninety One (Hamilton, Hanson)124/5-1

5: Devil’s Teeth (Butler, Broberg)124/10-1

6: Outrun the Posse (Eikleberry, Silva)124/7-2

7: Patron (Packer, Rarick)124/12-1

8: Langs Legend (Bedford, Donlin, Jr.)119/20-1

9: Gloria’s Angelo (Hernandez, Lund)124/8-1

I’M A LAWMAN won’t spend much time in the gate with his blazing early speed. Winner by over 11 lengths last out on a sloppy track. Pedigree loves the turf. OUTRUN THE POSSE tries the turf experiment for the first time. Another runner with strong grass pedigree. CHASKA and SIX NINETY ONE will be chasing the pace from the break, and look for them down payoff alley as closing threats.

5 5½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Greek Week (Velazquez, Bethke)124/12-1

2: Hattaway Big Fella (Loveberry, Rengstorf)124/5-2

3: Rodriguez (Eikleberry, Donlin, Jr.)124/12-1

4: Miracle Master (Hamilton, Berndt)120/5-1

5: Ras’s Rebel (Goncalves, Spencer)124/4-1

6: Land of Oz (Mojica, Donlin)124/12-1

7: Packy’s Out (Hernandez, McFarlane)124/9-2

8: Conquest Moonmad (Lindsay, Williams)124/8-1

9: Trident Hero (Stevens, Litfin)124/10-1

HATTAWAY BIG FELLA cuts back in distance and class, after throwing in the towel late last out. GREEK WEEK will show early speed from the rail but hasn’t visited the winner’s circle in two years. Maybe best used underneath. TRIDENT HERO will stalk the pace, departing from the outside hole with Scott Stevens aboard. RAS’S REBEL will have the bull’s-eye on his back, as the one to catch to get the win.

6 6 Furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500

1: Fort A.J. (Lindsay, Silva)120/5-1

2: Keats Corner (Hamilton, Hanson)124/9-2

3: Toupp Ouoolle (Loveberry, Rhone)124/3-1

4: Fireball Y’all (Sanchez, Riecken)124/6-1

5: Poverty Flats (Goncalves, Anderson)124/15-1

6: Sweet Proud Native (Mawing, Biehler)124/8-1

7: Proxima (Hernandez, McKinley)124/20-1

8: Azaruk (Velazquez, Berndt)124/6-1

9: Brysons Confession (Mojica, Bethke)120/20-1

10: Miracle Eclipse (Eikleberry, Donlin)124/10-1

FORT A.J. didn’t disappoint in lone start, and has been freshened up with a couple of morning breezes. TOUPP QUOOLLE won a paycheck in all six career starts and should be in the mix when things start to unfold. KEATS CORNER should appreciate cutting back to one turn, after fading badly last out routing.

7 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

1: Nastida Mast (Velazquez, Berndt)119/4-1

2: Reigning Warrior (Goncalves, Scherer)124/6-1

3: Mommy’s Soldier (Loveberry, Merrick)119/10-1

4: Cozy Owen (Sanchez, Padilla)124/12-1

5: Fabrication (Hernandez, Davis)119/7-2

6: R Point Made (Eikleberry, Rarick)124/8-1

7: Dare to Enter (Mojica, Diodoro)119/8-5

DARE TO ENTER ships in from Santa Anita, where he ran against better. FABRICATION was a three-back winner, running a mile on the main track. NASTIDA MAST comes in with consecutive wins.

8 5½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

1: Smarty Party Papa (Thompson, Lund)120/8-1

2: Roberto Gato (Lindsay, Diodoro)120/9-5

3: It’s Mike’s Turn (Velazquez, Litfin)120/12-1

4: Metal Magic (Stevens, Davis)120/6-1

5: Pete’s Slew (Mojica, Diodoro)120/2-1

6: Plaska (Mawing, Rarick)120/4-1

ROBERTO GATO ships up from Prairie Meadows for Diodoro, who is hitting at 21 percent with with new purchases. Stablemate PETE’S SLEW returns to the dirt, where he won two back sprinting on the main track. PLASKA didn’t enjoy the wet surfaces in two of her last four starts. Must use on the tickets.

9 6 Furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

1: Supermans Bodgit (Bedford, Wiley)119/8-1

2: Marco’s Tribute (Butler, Rhone)124/5-2

3: Classy Individual (Loveberry, Rhone)120/8-5

4: Direct Impact (Mawing, Wiley)124/6-1

5: Megawhit (Eikleberry, Rhone)124/10-1

6: Magic Wolf (Lindsay, Silva)120/4-1

CLASSY INDIVIDUAL just missed last out as the favorite with his late kick. Loveberry stays aboard, and his horse will be doing his better running in the later stages again. MAGIC WOLF appears to be lone speed in this small field, and will play catch-me-if-you-can on the lead. MARCO’S TRIBUTE drops to softer spot, after finishing third last race.