Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Gus’s Tizzy (10th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 7, (All/2,4,6/2,3,5,6/2), $42.

1 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $12,500. Purse: $9,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Our Secret Legacy (Swiontek, Hunt)122/10-1

2: Make Me a Mojito (Serrano, Black)122/8-1

3: Rl Mr Johnny Cash (Esqueda, Olmstead)122/8-5

4: Flash the Duke (Samuels, Johnson)122/12-1

5: Sw Bullet Proof (Ramirez, Pascoe)122/2-1

6: Im a Foxy Captain (Packer, Hardy)122/6-1

7: Shes Suspicious (Goodwin, Holdaway)122/15-1

RI MR JOHNNY CASH should have his train a running to the finish line for first win. SW BULLET PROOF is a obvious danger to top choice for tough trainer/jockey team. MAKE ME A MOJITO looks to stir things up with the mild upset.

2 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $9,000

1: High On Chablis (Packer, Hardy)124/9-2

2: One Kool Hero (Velazquez, Hanson)124/10-1

3: Caldwell Chrome (Swiontek, Weidner)124/4-1

4: Beta Spirit (Ramirez, Weidner)126/12-1

5: Cant Take Time (Samuels, Johnson)124/6-1

6: Pure Favorite (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/7-2

7: Minuscule Monster (Goodwin, Goodsell)124/5-2

HIGH ON CHABLIS looks for consecutive wins, after getting the win as the favorite last out. MINUSCULE MONSTER looks to rebound, after coming up a neck shy as the chalk last effort. CALDWELL CHROME got the nose down in time for first career win.

3 About 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

1: Zimm’s Lemon Drop (Hamilton, Offolter)119/4-1

2: Super Bobbie (Goncalves, House)119/10-1

3: Wicked Connection (Joubert, Hanson)119/5-2

4: Renegade Runner (Hernandez, Lund)119/12-1

5: Western Attire (Canchari, Cline)119/8-1

6: Timber Creek (Loveberry, Merrick)119/6-1

7: Kathleen V. (Eikleberry, Bethke)119/9-2

8: Jubilance (Mojica, Lund)119/8-1

KATHLEEN V was second best to next out winner last race. Threat in present form at a expected healthy price. WICKED CONNECTION appears the one to beat in this soft, maiden field. Purchased last out, after grinding out a runner-up payday. SUPER BOBBIE might have found the ideal field to begin her racing career. Supports a strong series of workouts coming in.

4 About 7½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

1: Ya Antabttsy (Bedford, Kumke)119/20-1

2: Christmas Caballo (Hernandez, Rarick)124/12-1

3: Holy Frazier (Butler, Biehler)124/15-1

4: Why Frank (Mojica, Diodoro)124/5-2

5: The Bull (Eikleberry, Silva)124/9-2

6: Ragged Edge (Mawing, Richard)124/15-1

7: Yes by Gold (Lindsay, Merrick)124/8-1

8: Ismusbemyluckyday (Guglielmino, Rarick)124/20-1

9: Handsome Jackson (Goodwin, Riecken)124/12-1

10: Best of the Bleu’s (Goncalves, Sharp)124/5-1

11: Mambocello (Velazquez, McFarlane)124/12-1

12: Slip and Drive (Loveberry, Biehler)124/15-1

13: Two Chance (Sanchez, Donlin Jr.)124/10-1

14: No Time Limit (Velazquez, Anderson)124/15-1

BEST OF THE BLEU’S plunges in class to the lowest level of his career. Should be on or near the lead for the first half mile. WHY FRANK is a seasoned veteran who usually gets a share. Can pick up a big run late in the game. THE BULL has been third last two races, and is big threat to get the main prize.

5 About 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $33,000

1: Honey’s Sox Appeal (Mojica, Robertson)120/8-1

2: Shar Ran (Butler, Rhone)120/6-1

3: Fairwayngreen (Goncalves, Loy)122/12-1

4: Own the Night (Harr, Quinonez)115/15-1

5: Enchanting Embrace (Mawing, Silva)120/6-1

6: Thoughtless (Eikleberry, Robertson)120/4-1

7: Amy’s Challenge (Loveberry, Robertson)116/4-5

THOUGHTLESS will try to pull off the upset while coming from off-the-pace. Expect to have a wall of speed in front of her to zoom on. AMY’S CHALLENGE was Canterbury’s 2017 Horse Of The Year, and now makes her local return with the turf experiment. Had a couple of breezes on the grass this month, and appears to be the cream of the crop. SHAR RAN and HONEY’S SOX APPEAL will show early speed, and keep Amy’s Challenge company up front. Strong players for the minor awards.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $17,000

1: Ender (Eikleberry, Fields)124/8-1

2: London Legacy (Mojica, Diodoro)124/2-1

3: Awesome Emmit (Goncalves, Donlin)124/7-2

4: Go Gold (Butler, Donlin Jr.)124/10-1

5: So Sorry Ruston (Hernandez, Lund)124/8-1

6: Exemplar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/5-1

7: Madelyn’s Wild Max (Loveberry, Diodoro)124/4-1

LONDON LEGACY returns to the main track, where he was a impressive winner two back. Speedster will try to shake loose from the field with his quick turn of foot. Stablemate MADELYN’S WILD MAX, looms the late closing threat, making his Canterbury debut. Ships in from Santa Anita, where he faced tougher. AWESOME EMMITT will be on the heels of London Legacy out of the gate, keeping the top pick honest on the lead. Winner by four lengths last out.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

1: Land of Oz (Mojica, Donlin)124/10-1

2: Outrageous Green (Mawing, Rarick)124/6-1

3: Kickenit (Hernandez, Silva)124/4-1

4: DShipley (Loveberry, Nolen)124/9-2

5: The Last Prophet (Velazquez, Berndt)124/5-1

6: Bruntino (Evans, Fields)124/12-1

7: Picadilly Roadster (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/8-5

PICADILLY ROADSTER has tactical speed to sit off the pace, starting from the outside post. View as major contender with Eikleberry aboard. DR. SHIPLEY will make one big run from the back of the pack. Might have to work harder with lack of early speed in the field. LAND OF OZ might try to get brave at a price, and lead the field to the wire with ground-saving rail trip.

8 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500

1: Cantoya (Eikleberry, Silva)120/6-1

2: Water Patrol (Sanchez, Padilla)120/2-1

3: Tahkodha Royale (Hernandez, Bolinger)124/12-1

4: Luas Brio (Butler, Rhone)124/9-2

5: Benson Hillbilly (Mawing, Sweere)124/10-1

6: Bye Bye Bennie (Loveberry, Merrick)124/5-2

7: Captain of Summer (Lindsay, Wiley)124/8-1

WATER PATROL takes massive drop in class, and should prove tough in this group with the huge class edge. BYE BYE BENNIE was second at this distance and level last out, and has been spruced up with a moderate work since. LUAS BRIO appears to be the one to catch to get the win.

9 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $33,000

1: Pinup Girl (Mawing, Sweere)122/8-1

2: Fight to Glory (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

3: Ease It On Over (Sanchez, Bravo)120/6-1

4: Diva’s Rule (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/8-1

5: Beach Flower (Butler, Robertson)120/3-1

6: Panoe (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/2-1

FIGHT TO GLORY returns to sprinting on the dirt, after finishing off-the-board in turf sprint last out. Winner three back in gate-to-wire stakes win. PANOE comes in with consecutive wins on the grass, and is a major contender for win honors at this level. Has early speed to be in good spot from the start. BEACH FLOWER is a consistent money-maker, but light on winning form. Must use for top barn.

10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $11,500

1: No Mo Itch (Mojica, Robertson)119/7-2

2: Gus’s Tizzy (Velazquez, Berndt)124/6-5

3: Savage Warrior (Lindsay, Diodoro)119/5-2

4: Vix Vision (Hamilton, Hanson)124/8-1

5: Just Mo (Canchari, Cline)119/12-1

6: Kaufy Buzz (Hernandez, Biehler)119/10-1

GUS’S TIZZY is strictly the one to beat, with speed numbers towering the field. SAVAGE WARRIOR, VIX VISION, and NO MO ITCH are main threats for the upset. All will be doing their better running in later stages.