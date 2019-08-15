Post time: 6 p.m. Best bet: Orts Dream (6th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 6, (5/1,6,7/All/All), $54.

1 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Apolls Reign (Serrano, Wilson)125/9-5

2: Trs Boy Named Sue (Goodwin, Livingston)125/4-1

3: Db Quick Sam (Canchari, Livingston)125/5-2

4: Fly With a Buzz (Eikleberry, McKinley)125/6-1

5: Eyeonthewind (Frink, Weidner)125/10-1

6: Its Big Pappa to You (Romero, Wilson)127/8-1

APOLLS REIGN came on strong last out but ended up a neck shy. TRS BOY NAMED SUE finished two spots behind Apolls Reign at a big price. FLY WITH A BUZZ and EYEONTHEWIND have a fighting chance at healthy prices.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Slick as Ice (Loveberry, Padilla)120/8-1

2: Jonny’s Choice (Mojica, Diodoro)120/2-1

3: Grand Marais (Martin, Jr., Scherer)120/6-1

4: Got Even (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/5-2

5: Smarty Party Papa (Goodwin, Litfin)120/12-1

6: Tiger by His Tail (Arrieta, McFarlane)120/7-2

JONNY’S CHOICE has early speed to be in a good spot from the start and looks plenty fit as the morning line favorite. GOT EVEN was a five-length winner last out as the chalk and is usually within striking range at the half-mile mark. SLICK AS ICE has tactical speed and will be saving ground riding the fence.

3 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Formidable Force (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/3-1

2: Stephen’s Answer (Hamilton, Rarick)120/7-2

3: Born Force (Canchari, Donlin)120/12-1

4: Rate for Me (Hernandez, Metz)120/8-1

5: High Drive (Martin, Jr., Pearson)120/10-1

6: Two Chance (Bell, Donlin, Jr.)120/5-2

7: Teddy Time (Loveberry, Robertson)120/6-1

FORMIDABLE FORCE moves down in class and will loom the late closing threat with Eikleberry aboard. TWO CHANCE is a versatile runner who can be placed anywhere in the pack. Merits respect with the slight drop in class. With not much speed signed up, expect STEPHEN’S ANSWER to use his muscle on the lead and be the one to catch.

4 About 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bentley’s Show (Roman, Rarick)120/10-1

2: Buymeabond (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/9-2

3: Renvyle (Hamilton, Hawley)120/8-1

4: Herbie (Canchari, Robertson)120/5-1

5: Port Aggregate (Mojica, Arnett)120/6-1

6: Norco (Goncalves, Pfeifer)120/12-1

7: Sweet Stuff (Meche, Donlin, Jr.)123/7-2

8: Knights Nation (Martin, Jr., House)120/5-2

HERBIE is light on winning form but might have found the right spot to get the job done for hot Robertson barn. KNIGHTS NATION just missed last out after tracking the pace for the journey around the oval. SWEET STUFF held on to beat Knights Nation at 20-1 and may find himself on the lead with jockey Meche as the pilot.

5 About 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Irish Major (Loveberry, Padilla)120/4-1

2: U S Special Forces (Thompson, Nolen)120/12-1

3: Parched (Mojica, Van Winkle)120/8-1

4: Broken Key (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/7-2

5: Bourque (Martin, Jr., Silva, Jr.)120/9-2

6: Skippy’s Strike (Meche, McKinley)120/5-1

7: Sonic Boom (Arrieta, Berndt)120/5-2

8: Hotfoot (Goncalves, Donlin)120/15-1

9: I’m a G Six (Loveberry, Padilla)117/8-1

SONIC BOOM has been facing much tougher throughout his career and now drops to new low. Sharp connections add appeal. BOURQUE will attempt to shake loose on the lead, as he did last out in gate-to-wire fashion. BROKEN KEY is usually in the mix down the stretch.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Patriotic Bei Bei (Loveberry, McKinley)123/3-1

2: Davidsderbydaygirl (Hernandez, W’mann)120/10-1

3: Holycow Shes Fancy (Martin, Jr., Weir)120/12-1

4: Rosie’s Flower’s (Bedford, Rengstorf)120/8-1

5: Orts Dream (Hamilton, Hanson)123/5-2

6: Ooga Ooga Mooska (Escobar, Hawley)123/7-2

7: Shay’s Glory (Goncalves, Rarick)120/6-1

ORTS DREAM appears to be the single on the card and should get her first win in her sixth start. PATRIOTIC BEI BEI is an obvious danger from the back of the pack but lacks early speed. HOLYCOW SHES FANCY might have found ideal field to win at first asking.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Between the Arches (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/5-2

2: Distinct Flirt (Bell, Bethke)117/10-1

3: Fabulous Lady (Ordaz, Silva)120/15-1

4: Ta Kela Warning (Loveberry, Rhone)120/5-1

5: Can’t Touch Me (Goodwin, Hornsby)120/6-1

6: Sharp Holiday (Mojica, Diodoro)120/9-2

7: Wrap It Up (Arrieta, Rarick)120/2-1

BETWEEN THE ARCHES comes in with back-to-back wins. WRAP IT UP drops in class and gets positive jockey switch. SHARP HOLIDAY could bounce back with the surface switch.

8 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fusaichi Kid (Loveberry, Rhone)120/8-1

2: Johnny the Jet (Goodwin, Riecken)120/12-1

3: J P Rocker (Hamilton, Rarick)120/2-1

4: Horse Fly (Arrieta, Arnett)120/7-2

5: Big League (Hernandez, Richard)120/5-2

6: Shooters Alley (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/6-1

HORSE FLY ships up from Prairie Meadows with two wins in three starts. Facing softer here. J P ROCKER is the one to catch. BIG LEAGUE is a confirmed closer and should have a fast pace scenario in front of him.

9 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tiz Sara (Ordaz, Silva)120/6-1

2: Oaklie Gal (Arrieta, Bethke)120/5-2

3: Cowgirl Court (Martin, Jr., Biehler)123/10-1

4: Blue Moon Belle (Bell, Danger)123/9-5

5: B L Breezy (Meche, Backhaus)123/8-1

6: No Dispute (Loveberry, Padilla)120/4-1

Wide-open maiden field. BLUE MOON BELLE returns to sprinting after finishing 21 lengths back going around two turns last out. NO DISPUTE and OAKLIE GAL must dial it up to have a chance.