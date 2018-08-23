Post time: 6:30 pm. Best bet: Archarchmonarch (7th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 5, (1,2,3,4,6,8/2,3,4,6,7/3/4,5,7), $45.

1 7½ Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Irish Music (Thompson, Bastin)119/5-1

2: Maria (Velazquez, Schindler)124/4-1

3: Moon Blossom (Stevens, Litfin)124/8-1

4: Kau (Arrieta, Foley)119/10-1

5: Soaring Now (Goncalves, Heitzmann)124/2-1

6: Recognition (Goodwin, Brinson)124/10-1

7: Girlswannahavefun (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/7-2

GIRLSWANNAHAVEFUN got the win last out at a healthy price with a late surge. SOARING NOW had a valid excuse last out after a rough start and trip. IRISH MUSIC will be on the lead with the inside draw, and should be the one to catch in her first turf effort.

2 7½ Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Il Brigante (Sanchez, Rhone)120/15-1

2: Honor’s Parade (Eikleberry, Sterling, Jr.)120/3-1

3: First Hunter (Loveberry, Robertson)120/7-2

4: Gingermore (Eikleberry, Richard)122/5-2

5: Stellabrini (Arrieta, Donlin)120/12-1

6: Merri Mesa (Butler, Rarick)115/15-1

7: Divine Way (Bedford, Bastin)115/15-1

8: Memories Galore (Mojica, Diodoro)120/6-1

9: Star Hunter (Velazquez, Berndt)119/8-1

10: Settle Down Eileen (Thompson, Rarick)122/10-1

11: Cause to Wonder (Hamilton, Silva)122/12-1

12: Showreel (Hernandez, Westermann)120/8-1

FIRST HUNTER drops for over half the price, and for strong trainer/jockey team. HONOR’S PARADE ran career best speed speed figure last out, but missed the top prize by a head. MEMORIES GALORE has sneaky speed for the Diodoro barn, and is a must use for strong connections. STAR HUNTER got the win last out in gate-to-wire fashion.

3 5 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Superior’s Boy (Evans, Robertson)120/4-1

2: Honor Strike (Arrieta, McFarlane)120/5-1

3: Jersey Lute (Bedford, Addicott)115/15-1

4: Master Guns (Mojica, Robertson)120/3-1

5: Magic Gus (Loveberry, Wismer)120/2-1

6: Dialed (Thompson, Rarick)120/8-1

7: Kilarney Blarney (Swiontek, McFadden)124/12-1

MASTER GUNS is a first time starter for the Robertson barn, and supports a strong series of works. MAGIC GUS supports a few quick works out of state, but could prove tough if ready to fire. HONOR STRIKE has more bullets than Bonnie and Clyde’s car with his morning works.

4 5 Furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: She’s Not the Pope (Lindsay, Silva)118/8-1

2: Aunt Ethel (Velazquez, Sweere)118/8-1

3: Shez Just Crusin (Goncalves, Rarick)118/3-1

4: Ready to Runaway (Eikleberry, Rhone)118/6-1

5: Timber Lady (Bedford, McKinley)113/12-1

6: Military Liaison (Arrieta, Bethke)118/10-1

7: Grand Prize (Hernandez, Berndt)118/5-2

8: Clever Criminal (Mawing, Silva)118/9-2

SHEZ JUST CRUISIN appears to be the best of the runners with a race under her belt. GRAND PRIZE, READY TO RUNAWAY, and AUNT ETHEL appear to be the newbies with the best chance of winning first time out.

5 1 Mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Morning Report (Arrieta, Westermann)124/6-1

2: Extra Chrome (Lindsay, Wiley)124/8-1

3: Lil’ Red Devil (Goncalves, Anderson)124/12-1

4: Bellwood Forever (Loveberry, Riecken)124/7-2

5: Tahkodha Princes (Bedford, Bolinger)119/10-1

6: Minny O’Prado (Sanchez, Padilla)119/2-1

7: Tahkodha Star (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/15-1

8: Skat Happens (Mawing, Rengstorf)119/9-2

MINNY O’PRADO value is cut in half after running for the silver medal on a sloppy track last out.. SKAT HAPPENS ran behind top choice last out, but could pass horses with the stretch out. BELLWOOD FOREVER will be the late closing threat with Loveberry aboard. LIL’ RED DEVIL steps up in price after winning by over 14 lengths last out.

6 6 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Valyrian (Eikleberry, Richard)124/6-1

2: Shooters Alley (Butler, Litfin)124/8-1

3: Flying Mr K. (Mojica, Diodoro)124/9-5

4: Private Party (Goncalves, Heitzmann)124/9-2

5: Jackie Blu (Thompson, Tracy, Jr.)124/12-1

6: Duke of Luke (Arrieta, Bethke)124/8-1

7: Congratulate Me (Stevens, Davis)124/5-2

FLYING MR K. drives up from Iowa for the Diodoro stable, with solid speed numbers. . PRIVATE PARTY ran career best speed figure last out at a mile, and comes in sprinting with confidence. SHOOTERS ALLEY most likely will get in a early pace dispute, but got the win last out after a hard-fought duel.

7 5½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Miracle Master (Hamilton, Berndt)120/5-1

2: Floki (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/3-1

3: Archarchmonarch (Mojica, Diodoro)124/5-2

4: MLovejoy (Stevens, Eikleberry)120/6-1

5: Desanctus (Thompson, Arnett)124/8-1

6: King George (Canchari, Bastin)124/12-1

7: Vested Creek (Butler, Litfin)124/4-1

ARCHARCHMONARCH has turned into a winning machine after a long dry spell. VESTED CREEK Six races this summer, might have made the legs tired, so possible favorite gets the second spot for me. FLOKI will be challenging for the lead, and going Duran vs Leonard up front with Vested Creek.

8 6 Furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Seryy (Mawing, Westermann)120/8-1

2: Raja’s Appeal (Escobar, Danger)120/15-1

3: Derbys Moneymaker (Hamilton, McFadden)120/5-1

4: Bronk (Mojica, Robertson)120/2-1

5: Drop of Golden Sun (Sanchez, Rengstorf)120/3-1

6: Lil’ Mojo (Goodwin, Anderson)120/10-1

7: Phantom Threeonine (H’nandez, W’termann)120/9-2

DROP OF GOLDEN has plenty of room for improvement, after scoring the minor awards in his two lone starts. BRONK puts the hood on for first time, which is a strong angle for the trainer. PHANTOM THREEONINE Major player in this wide-open race.