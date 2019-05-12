Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Majestic Jazz (5th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 5, (9/1,2,3,4,5,6,8/1,2,3,4,5,7,8/3,6), $49.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fulkerson (Loveberry, Sharp)123/2-1

2: Reigning Warrior (Roman, Scherer)123/5-2

3: General Macarthur (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/6-1

4: Grand Marais (Goncalves, Scherer)123/3-1

5: Slick as Ice (Martin Jr., Bethke)123/15-1

6: Stephen’s Answer (Mojica, Diodoro)123/10-1

FULKERSON moved away with every stride last out for the win at Oaklawn Park. One to beat with repeat effort. GRAND MARAIS has been on the shelf since December, but the seasoned veteran is tried and true and is the class of the field. STEPHEN’S ANSWER is a new purchase for the Diodoro barn and projects as the one to catch on the stretch-out.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $31,500

1: Its Noon Somewhere (Loveberry, Anderson)120/10-1

2: Maid Easy (Mawing, Silva)120/6-1

3: Cuando Again (Hamilton, Hanson)120/5-2

4: Sparkling Champagn (Roman, Robertson)120/9-5

5: Say It’s Not So (Martin Jr., Schnell)117/9-2

6: Panoe (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/7-2

SPARKLING CHAMPAGN is strictly the one to beat, after her eye-popping win last out at Oaklawn Park vs. tougher. Trainer Mac Robertson is off to a sizzling Canterbury start. CUANDO AGAIN has been facing much better in her career but has been on hiatus since December. Taking a wait-and-see approach. PANOE may find herself on the lead with no real speed in the field. Jockey Chad Lindsay will be imploring her to hold on down the stretch.

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500

1: Candy Wompus (Loveberry, Van Winkle)120/5-2

2: Captain of Summer (Lindsay, Wiley)123/15-1

3: Ever On Cowboy (Lopez Jr., Wiley)123/10-1

4: Gabo S (Mawing, Silva)120/2-1

5: Derbys Moneymaker (Hamilton, Backhaus)123/3-1

6: Drama in Danube (Butler, Sterling Jr.)123/6-1

DERBYS MONEYMAKER might have found the ideal field for his return race and has a strong series of works coming in for a new trainer. GABO S drops for close to half the price in return race, and exits a quick morning drill. Won by six lengths last effort on the local track in September. CANDY WOMPUS needs a swift pace to get the job done. Will be rolling late against the pine with Jareth Loveberry aboard.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,750

1: Candy for Three (Mojica, Diodoro)123/2-1

2: Lonesome Highway (Martin Jr., Bethke)123/9-2

3: Langs Legend (Roman, Donlin Jr.)123/6-1

4: Land of Oz (Gonzalez, Donlin)123/15-1

5: Drop the Gloves (Butler, Rhone)123/10-1

6: Duke of Luke (Arrieta, Bethke)123/5-1

7: Archie (Eikleberry, Silva)123/5-2

CANDY FOR THREE had a contaminated beginning last out and deserves another chance. Light on winning form but has been running against better. ARCHIE will be royal if he comes from off the pace to get the win. Not much speed in the race, so needs to sit midpack. DROP THE GLOVES is a versatile runner and gives jockey Dean Butler many options where to place his gelding. Last win was at Canterbury.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,250

1: Noble Egyptian (Mojica, Diodoro)120/12-1

2: Red Hot Candy (Martin Jr., Robertson)123/7-2

3: Homeland Messa (Roman, Berndt)120/5-1

4: Factory Made (Hernandez, Lund)120/12-1

5: Ziggy Barcelona (Loveberry, Lund)120/20-1

6: Honor Deputy (Goncalves, Hanson)120/10-1

7: Tapizars Secret (Eikleberry, Richard)120/8-1

8: Laughing Bobby (Hamilton, Berndt)120/8-1

9: Majestic Jazz (Evans, Robertson)120/9-5

MAJESTIC JAZZ is the most likely single on the card and will be involved from the break. Best bet of the day. Stablemate and first-time starter RED HOT CANDY could be main threat to top pick. Scalding bullet drill last work. HONOR DEPUTY was a nose shy in lone start and must be taken seriously off that effort.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $16,500

1: Bronk (Goncalves, Backhaus)123/15-1

2: Prayintheprairie (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/10-1

3: Archarchmonarch (Mojica, Diodoro)123/12-1

4: Courtney’s Hero (Butler, Rhone)123/6-1

5: Azaruk (Hamilton, Berndt)123/3-1

6: Johnny the Jet (Goodwin, Riecken)123/4-1

7: Northland Gold (Bedford, Riecken)123/20-1

8: Fridaynitestar (Loveberry, Robertson)123/9-5

FRIDAYNITESTAR plunges in class, after fading badly last out on opening weekend. Owns excellent positional speed to be forwardly placed from the get-go. AZARUK looms the late closing threat but needs rivals to sacrifice themselves up front to have a shot. ARCHARCHMONARCH is a seasoned veteran and a must-use on your ticket for a strong jockey/trainer combo.

7 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $32,000

1: Sendmethemoney (Keith, Biehler)120/5-2

2: Sizzler (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/5-1

3: Hotfoot (Arrieta, Donlin)123/6-1

4: Aquamarine (Hernandez, Riecken)120/10-1

5: Big League (Gonzalez, Williams)120/7-2

6: Northcut (Mawing, Danger)117/12-1

7: Satellite Storm (Goncalves, Lund)120/8-1

8: Kota Copy (Mojica, Diodoro)120/9-2

There’s a ton of speed in the race, so look for someone off the pace, BIG LEAGUE loves to stalk the speed and will let others settle the difference in front of him. Big threat when things get interesting. SENDMETHEMONEY is all about speed but will have to fend off other speedballs on the lead. Solid morning line favorite to bet against. KOTA COPY has strong connections and drops in class.

8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,000

1: Orizaba (Martin Jr., Schnell)120/7-2

2: Dynamite Daughters (Loveberry, Heitzmann)120/2-1

3: Gio’s Lil Angel (Gonzalez, Silva)120/12-1

4: Miss Divinity (Goncalves, Heitzmann)120/8-1

5: Te Na Na (Butler, Applebee)123/15-1

6: Quacklikeaduck (Eikleberry, Silva)120/5-2

Wide-open nightcap to close out Mother’s Day. QUACKLIKEADUCK appears to be lone speed and will attempt to go all the way on the lead. Stablemate GIO’S LIL ANGEL is a first-time starter with a solid work tab, including two bullet drills. DYNAMITE DAUGHTERS owns a strong class edge and will be doing her better running late. Concern is, might need more ground to get the job done.