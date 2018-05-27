Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Floki (9th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4— Race 6, (1,2,3,5,6,7/1,3,4,8,9/1,3,5/1), $45.00.

1 350 yards. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,000.

1: Ties and Tacs (Swiontek, Livingston)124/5-1

2: Valiant Suzy (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/3-1

3: Eos Marie Leveau (Goodwin, Hardy)124/4-1

4: Streak N Sparks (Samuels, Haglund)124/8-1

5: The Polar Vortex (Ramirez, Olmstead)124/9-5

6: Boogie Wagon (B. Velazquez, Campos)124/6-1

EOS MARIE LEVEAU was a consistent runner as a two-year-old, including one win on the local track. THE POLAR VORTEX had the most starts as a two-year-old in this group. Failed as the favorite past three starts. VALIANT SUZY makes her first local start after failing to menace last start against tougher.

2 1 mile. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

1: Benson Hillbilly (Goncalves, Sweere)124/6-1

2: Star Spangled (Eikleberry, Richard)124/5-1

3: Tavernonthecrow (Hamilton, Berndt)124/5-2

4: Stormy Sailor (Gonzalez, Brinson)124/10-1

5: Justcallme Charlie (Loveberry, Rengstorf)124/8-1

6: Grand Marais (D. Velazquez, Scherer)124/2-1

7: Familiar Rhythm (Guglielmino, Bravo)118/12-1

GRAND MARAIS gets back to routing after running for third sprinting last out. Should enjoy the added distance today. TAVERNONTHECROW finished ahead of Grand Marais and just missed the win by a nose. The veteran has been a battler in all his starts. STAR SPANGLED broke slowly and was never a factor in same race as top two choices. Eligible to turn it around with clean start.

3 7½ furlongs. Turf. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

1: Two Be Royal (Mojica, Rengstorf)124/2-1

2: Go Go Eva (Hamilton, Biehler)124/12-1

3: R J’s Silver Syd (Goncalves, McKinley)124/15-1

4: U S Express (Eikleberry, Richard)124/8-1

5: Cozzy Kinda Love (Bedford, McKinley)119/10-1

6: Il Brigante (Butler, Rhone)124/5-1

7: Lookin Ata Runaway (Loveberry, Rengstorf)124/8-5

LOOKIN ATA RUNAWAY returns to the grass where she does her best running. Has failed to factor on the main track last two out. COZZY KINDA LOVE is all about speed, and they’ll have to run her down to get the win. TWO BE ROYAL will be tracking the front runner with ground-saving rail trip with jockey Mojica aboard.

4 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000.

1: College Queen (Mojica, Lund)119/4-1

2: Warrior’s Way (Loveberry, Heitzmann)119/2-1

3: Charlotte’s Wish (Melancon, Heitzmann)119/5-1

4: Oppenheimer (Arrieta, Van Winkle)119/9-2

5: Altered Dream (Goncalves, Heitzmann)119/12-1

6: Pretty Candy (Hernandez, Lund)119/12-1

7: Renegade Runner (Gonzalez, Lund)119/8-1

8: Emilys Keeper (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/8-1

RENEGADE RUNNER might of found the ideal field to kick off her racing career. Strong series of works, including two bullet drills for trainer Valorie Lund. Lund also sends in COLLEGE QUEEN, who has a race under her belt, where she was third best at a big price. WARRIOR’S WAY puts the blinkers on after having a rough go in local debut last out. Appears to be the one to hold off when things unfold

5 7½ furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

1: Colfear (D. Velazquez, Rarick)124/6-1

2: Blarney (Eikleberry, Richard)124/8-1

3: Threescore (Sanchez, Stuart)124/9-2

4: Oh Brother Jack (Hernandez, McFarlane)118/5-2

5: Path of Exile (Arrieta, Diodoro)124/10-1

6: Big Hunk (Lindsay, Williams)118/10-1

7: Piper Pegasus (Clark, Gordon)118/15-1

8: Fear Fighter (Hamilton, Silva)124/12-1

9: Magic Cowboy (Melancon, Bethke)118/20-1

10: Greyflower (Delorme, Ashford Jr.)118/6-1

11: Bye Bye Bennie (Gonzalez, Merrick)124/20-1

OH BROTHER JACK tries claimers for the first time and gets back to the grass, in hopes of getting back to form. PATH OF EXILE might be the one to catch to get the win. Went gate-to-wire last out sprinting on a sloppy track. COLFEAR, BLARNEY, and THREESCORE are major players and will be doing their better running late.

6 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

1: Dually Affirmed (D. Velazquez, Gordon)124/10-1

2: My Brother Don (Goncalves, Rarick)124/8-1

3: Purple Sky (Arrieta, Bratcher)124/3-1

4: Colonel Gotham (Canchari, Kumke)124/12-1

5: Sky City (Eikleberry, Rarick)124/9-2

6: King George (Butler, Donlin)124/12-1

7: Bruntino (Sanchez, Fields)124/5-1

8: Buck Magic (Mojica, Fields)124/5-1

9: Sooner Humor (Loveberry, Bethke)124/15-1

10: Significat (Lindsay, Riecken)124/12-1

SKY CITY gets aggressive jockey switch to top jockey in a evenly matched field. Expect to be part of the pace battle from the start. MY BROTHER DON will be involved early and never disgraces himself at this level. Been a long time since his last win but fits in perfectly with this group. PURPLE SKY will be arriving to the dance late and will need a snappy pace scenario to get to the wire first.

7 5 furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

1: Malibu Stella (Loveberry, Robertson)120/9-5

2: Socks (Hamilton, Nolen)120/10-1

3: Event of Default (Swiontek, Goodsell)120/10-1

4: Enchanting Embrace (Butler, Silva)120/8-1

5: Trinni (Arrieta, Bratcher)122/6-1

6: La Tormenta (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/12-1

7: Ordinary Love (De’Oliveira, Foley)120/15-1

8: Alina’s Image (Mojica, Litfin)122/6-1

9: Kenna Mae (Keith, Biehler)120/5-1

MALIBU STELLA returns to the track as a new acquisition, and for a much respected barn. Got it done last time out as the heavily bet favorite. KENNA MAE will be the last one in and the first one out with Lori Keith aboard, Strictly the one to catch, in what should be a doozy of a pace battle. ENCHANTING EMBRACE looms as the late closing threat if things get too heated up front.

8 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000.

1: Avoree Noel (Melancon, Heitzmann)119/6-1

2: Cabloosie Bay (Goncalves, Heitzmann)119/8-1

3: Firstmate (Eikleberry, Sharp)119/9-5

4: Seynatawnee (Guglielmino, Bravo)124/10-1

5: Can’treadfootnotes (Samuels, Bravo)124/5-1

6: Smoken Danni (Ziegler, Kirby)124/15-1

7: Papa’s Isla Doll (Loveberry, Rengstorf)119/15-1

8: Simran (Mojica, Rampadarat)119/12-1

9: Kandy Sweep (Gonzalez, Brinson)124/9-2

CAN’TREADFOOTNOTES will be pounding her hoofs on the lead, with the rest in pursuit. Winner last out in gate-to-wire fashion. FIRSTMATE is the horse to beat, but think this filly might prefer to route. Late runner will receive the sizzling pace scenario to roll late on. AVOREE brings plenty of early speed and will be prompting the pace from the inside. Filly is coming off a driving away win as the chalk.

9 5½ furlongs. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

1: Floki (Guglielmino, Bravo)124/7-5

2: Proxima (Bedford, McKinley)119/12-1

3: Brysons Confession (Lindsay, Bethke)119/10-1

4: Pitch Perfection (Eikleberry, Rhone)124/4-1

5: Keats Corner (Hamilton, Hanson)124/5-1

6: Nik Nak Paddy Wak (Butler, Sterling Jr.)124/10-1

7: Archarchmonarch (Mojica, Diodoro)124/9-2

FLOKI is strictly the one to beat with the inside draw and his quick turn of foot. Shortening up, after failing to hold on to the lead last effort. ARCHARCHMONARCH gave way and faded badly after taking the early lead in same race as top choice. Going to need to forgive that effort to have a chance. PROXIMA will be closing late and has been tightening the screws with some sharp morning works off the long absence.