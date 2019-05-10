Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Classy Individual (6th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 5, (All/2/3,4,6/ 1,2,3,5), $42.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rocknroll Rocket (Mojica, Diodoro)120/2-1

2: Whata Show Off (Hamilton, Berndt)120/5-2

3: Invasor Gold (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/10-1

4: Fridley (Roman, Berndt)120/6-1

5: Trevor's Call (Gonzalez, Williams)123/3-1

6: Sink the Bismarck (Martin Jr., Riecken)123/15-1

WHATA SHOW OFF is a candidate to break his maiden, after running a career high speed figure last out on the sloppy Keeneland track versus tougher. ROCKNROLL ROCKET is a major player out of the Diodoro barn, and should be gathering late momentum with the inside draw. Stablemate INVASOR GOLD, will be destined to hook up in early duel, and go as far as he can on the lead.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,500

1: Chickanella (Keith, Biehler)120/12-1

2: Novo Azul (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-2

3: Girls a Bullet (Gonzalez, Biehler)120/8-1

4: Melody Rose (Martin Jr., Biehler)120/4-1

5: Stella Sweeper (Hernandez, Lund)123/9-2

6: Vivacitas (Butler, Schnell)123/2-1

NOVO AZUL begins her racing career today, and supports a solid work tab for trainer Mac Robertson. VIVACITAS draws the outside post and should get the perfect stalking trip with the speed to her inside. Trainer Michael Biehler sends in two new shooters with CHICKANELLA and MELODY ROSE. Both have strong series of works coming in.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,000

1: Blue Bomber (Mojica, Diodoro)123/6-1

2: Williston Dude (Arrieta, Bethke)123/10-1

3: Perfect Movement (Butler, Backhaus)123/9-2

4: Wickets Way (Roman, Berndt)123/4-1

5: Generous Kitten (Mawing, Padilla)123/3-1

6: Vanderbilt Beach (Hamilton, Riecken)123/2-1

GENEROUS KITTEN could prove tough with repeat effort of two back, when he beat the field by over three lengths down at Tampa. VANDERBILT BEACH was a neck short on opening weekend, and wheels back with confidence on six days' rest. WICKETS WAY should be on or near the lead around the first turn, and is coming off a four-length victory at Hawthorne Park last out.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $33,500

1: Little Scotty (Butler, Schnell)120/12-1

2: On the Lam (Goodwin, Riecken)120/8-1

3: Top of the Page (Eikleberry, Richard)120/6-1

4: Izzy the Warrior (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/8-5

5: Tapsolute (Roman, Robertson)120/9-5

6: Impetu (Hernandez, Jose Silva Jr.)120/9-2

TAPSOLUTE is a late runner and should get a snappy pace scenario to roll late on. IZZY WARRIOR owns early speed to be in a good spot from the start. Faced tougher at Turf Paradise during their winter meet. LITTLE SCOTTY is a new purchase for trainer Don Schell, and ships in from Santa Anita with quick turn of foot. Will try to shake loose against the pine. TOP OF THE PAGE deserves another shot, after breaking slowly on a muddy track last out.

5 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $24,750

1: Funky (Butler, Rhone)120/2-1

2: Brandy Chaser (Loveberry, Padilla)120/7-2

3: Yeah Yeah (Hamilton, Berndt)120/8-1

4: Hold the Spice (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/3-1

5: Fearless Bodgit (Lopez Jr., Wiley)123/20-1

6: Sammy's Nugget (Mawing, Peters)120/6-1

7: Beyond Streetsmart (Escobar, Rhone)120/5-1

Wide open affair to begin the late Pick 4. Trainer Bernell Rhone sends in three participants with FUNKY, HOLD THE SPICE and BEYOND STREETSMART. I'll give Funky top billing, who switches surfaces with Dean Butler remaining aboard. BRANDY CHASER is unveiled for the Padilla stable and might have found the right group to win first time out.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,250

1: Dreamin My Dream (Arrieta, Donlin)123/15-1

2: Classy Individual (Butler, Rhone)123/2-1

3: Bye Bye Bennie (Martin Jr., Sheehan)123/3-1

4: Mommy's Soldier (Loveberry, Applebee)123/7-2

5: Brysons Confession (Lindsay, Bethke)123/6-1

6: Ain'tseentheball (Goncalves, Pfeifer)123/12-1

7: Samurai Mike (Eikleberry, Litfin)123/5-1

CLASSY INDIVIDUAL appears the one to beat on paper and should be tough if runs back to last speed figure. AIN'TSEENTHEBALL may find himself on the lead in a field lacking speed. Has been on the bench since last August, but has a a couple of quick morning works for his return. MOMMY'S SOLDIER and BYE BYE BENNIE also have been on vacation since last season, but could slip in for the minor awards if ready to run.

7 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $16,500

1: Unleash the Beast (Hernandez, Silva Jr.)120/6-1

2: London Legacy (Mojica, Diodoro)120/6-1

3: Doc Curlin (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/9-2

4: Masterful Stride (Lindsay, Fields)120/8-1

5: Man U (Keith, Biehler)120/5-1

6: Mr. Benz (Eikleberry, Broberg)120/3-1

7: Dion (Martin Jr., Bethke)120/12-1

8: Greeleys Spirit (Roman, Sharp)120/4-1

MR. BENZ has two wins in last three starts, and will be uncorking a big run from the back of the pack. Should benefit from contested fractions. DOC CURLIN also would enjoy a scalding pace scenario with his late turn of foot. Finished in top two spots at Turf Paradise in three starts, including two wins. MASTERFUL STRIDE will be committed for home on the lead, and is strictly the one to catch to get the win.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500

1: Why God (Gonzalez, Padilla)123/4-1

2: Spirit Mission (Arrieta, Fields)123/9-2

3: Lookie Loo (Mojica, Diodoro)123/10-1

4: Miss Brookside (Roman, Scherer)118/6-1

5: Spirit of Caledon (Eikleberry, Richard)123/2-1

6: Familiar Rhythm (Loveberry, Bravo)123/3-1

LOOKIE LOO gets back to routing, where he does his best running. Last year's speed numbers tower this group. SPIRIT OF CALDEON hasn't seen the winner's circle in a long time, but matches up well in this field. Expect to sit off-the-pace with Ry Eikleberry at the helm. WHY GOD didn't disappoint as the chalk last out at Tampa. Will be doing his better running late with ground saving rail trip.