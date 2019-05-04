Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Gotta Go (4th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 1, (All/1,2,5,6/1,3,4,5/6), $48.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, jockey, trainerWt./Odds

1: Gloria’s Angelo (Lopez, Lund)120/9-2

2: Colonial Power (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/5-2

3: Sindys Luck (Roman, Berndt)120/4-1

4: Purple Sky (Lindsay, Fields)120/6-1

5: Sky City (Butler, Rarick)120/8-1

6: Vanderbilt Beach (Hamilton, Riecken)120/3-1

VANDERBILT BEACH hasn’t seen the winner’s circle in a couple of years, but he might have found the right group dropping for half the price. Expect to be waiting in the wings with speed to his inside. COLONIAL POWER will be the rabbit to catch to cash your ticket. Look for jockey to be aggressive out of the gate. GLORIA’S ANGELO got the win last out sprinting, and now grabs the rail with early speed, stretching out to two turns.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000

1: Rolls Royce Deal (Arrieta, Diodoro)123/2-1

2: Vix Vision (Hamilton, Hanson)123/3-1

3: Bellwood Forever (Butler, Riecken)118/10-1

4: Last Minister (Roman, Bethke)123/9-2

5: Nobutzaboutit (Martin Jr., Sharp)123/6-1

6: Clifden (Lopez, Padilla)123/4-1

ROLLS ROYCE ships in from Santa Anita for the Diodoro barn, with class edge over his rivals. Look for the gelding to uncork a big late run. NOBUTZABOUTIT is a logical threat for strong connections. Might attempt to control a moderate pace with no real speed in the field. CLIFDEN ships up from Tampa where he finished off the board in both starts against tougher competition. A change of scenery might be what the doctor ordered.

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $38,500

1: Got Even Smarter (Martin Jr., Sterling Jr.)123/9-2

2: True West (Lopez, Robertson)123/8-1

3: Dame Plata (Butler, Bravo)120/5-2

4: Speeding Kid (Mawing, Silva)123/4-1

5: Hot Shot Kid (Arrieta, Robertson)123/2-1

6: Fridaynitestar (Roman, Robertson)123/12-1

HOT SHOT KID didn’t enjoy the muddy track last out and looks to rebound with a dry surface. Early speed will put him in a good spot from the start. SPEEDING KID last effort was a 9-length victory on the local scene the last weekend of the 2018 season. Owns three sharp works coming in. DAME PLATA had a eye-popping win last out at Will Rogers and is undefeated in four career starts.

4 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $33,500

1: Mister Banjoman (Arrieta, Robertson)120/3-1

2: Dyna Cat (Lopez, Williams)123/10-1

3: Front Office (Martin Jr., Scherer)120/9-2

4: Cinco Star (Roman, Robertson)123/6-1

5: I’m a G Six (Butler, Padilla)120/4-1

6: Gotta Go (Hamilton, Berndt)123/2-1

GOTTA GO gets ideal outside post to sit off the pace and pounce if ready to roll in his first stop in Shakopee. Strong class edge over the rest. CINCO STAR shortens up for his first race of the year. Winner in his last race of the 2018 season around two turns. Taking a wait-and-see approach with only two works coming in. FRONT OFFICE could be tough to catch with repeat of effort two back, when he enjoyed the win in gate-to-wire fashion.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,750

1: Saison (Escobar, Rhone)120/6-1

2: Blue Eclipse (Hernandez, Berndt)120/7-2

3: Minnesota Lucky (Lopez, Padilla)123/2-1

4: Northernbrilliance (Arrieta, Rengstorf)123/15-1

5: General Miles (Butler, Tracy Jr.)120/3-1

6: Mas Takela (Keith, Biehler)120/12-1

7: Sioux Valley (Roman, Robertson)120/5-1

GENERAL MILES is a logical threat from the back of the pack, but slight concern with lack of group speed. Look for jockey Dean Butler to have the gelding sitting a little bit closer to the pace. BLUE ECLIPSE might decide to take the lead if no one else offers. Hit the board in all three starts last summer. MINNESOTA LUCKY should improve off his lone start at Tampa, but need to see more of the M/L favorite before I put on top.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $36,000

1: Ganso Galopante (Martin Jr., Sharp)120/12-1

2: Winters Run (Goncalves, Sweere)123/9-2

3: Brave One (Roman, Bethke)123/15-1

4: Dare Felix (Escobar, Rhone)120/3-1

5: Drop of Golden Sun (Bedford, Rengstorf)123/10-1

6: Wannaplaybigchief (Lopez, Diodoro)123/4-1

7: Son of Poseidon (Mawing, Rengstorf)120/6-1

8: Captain Drake (Butler, Padilla)120/7-2

DARE FELIX ran a strong third on the turf last out in Tampa, and strong contender for win honors if he can transfer that form to the dirt. CAPTAIN DRAKE is a new shooter with a strong series of works for trainer Tim Padilla. Hard to leave off the ticket in a field with a lot of questions. WANNAPLAYBIGCHIEF has been on the shelf since September, but has some quick works leading into today.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $37,750

1: Greatest Gal (Hamilton, Berndt)120/9-2

2: Skat Happens (Hernandez, McKinley)123/20-1

3: Carriage (Goncalves, Richard)123/8-1

4: Helen’sphotoflash (Keith, Biehler)123/5-1

5: Papa’s Isla Doll (Roman, Rengstorf)123/15-1

6: Ari Gia (Arrieta, Silva Jr.)123/12-1

7: Ready to Runaway (Butler, Rhone)120/12-1

8: She B Glamorous (Mawing, Bravo)120/7-2

9: Penny for Luck (Martin Jr., House)120/4-1

10: Caterina Iano (Lopez, Tracy Jr.)123/20-1

11: Javacandy (Bedford, Rengstorf)120/8-1

PENNY FOR LUCK has one win under her belt in two starts, and that was on the local track last fall in front running style. READY TO RUNAWAY will look to runaway as she did in lone start when she directed the field to the wire on the lead. ARI GIA came up empty last out, but look out if she can find her previous form where she was a win machine.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver maiden Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $15,750

1: Brandy Chaser (Lopez, Padilla)120/6-1

2: You Got the Look (Lindsay, Fields)120/12-1

3: Fierce He Be (Bedford, Wiley)123/15-1

4: Courting Moonlight (Butler, Rhone)123/7-2

5: Supermans Bodgit (Lopez Jr., Wiley)123/20-1

6: Sammy’s Nugget (Mawing, Peters)120/10-1

7: Marco’s Tribute (Escobar, Rhone)123/8-1

8: A. J. Lovemaker (Keith, Biehler)123/9-2

9: Lil’ Mojo (Hamilton, Anderson)123/30-1

10: Hunky Monkey (Martin Jr., Sheehan)123/8-1

11: May We All (Roman, Sharp)120/4-1

COURTING MOONLIGHT has been chasing better and might have found the ideal group to break his maiden in his ninth start. BRANDY CHASER and MAY WE ALL are first-time starters for trainers who aren’t shy winning in their debuts. Both have decent work tabs for their inauguration to racing.