Post time: 12:45 p.m. Best bet: Malibu Stella (8th Race). Best play: 50 cent Pick 4 — Race 6, (1,4,6,7,8,9,10/2,3,5,7,8,9/8/3,6), $42.00.

1 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Empire Knight (Lindsay, McFarlane)123/5-1

2: Redneck Attack (Loveberry, Richard)123/6-1

3: So Sorry Ruston (Goncalves, Lund)123/4-1

4: Factored In (Stevens, McFarlane)123/8-1

5: Mystorynmstikntoit (Eikleberry, Richard)123/5-2

6: Jonny’s Choice (Mojica, Diodoro)123/3-1

7: Fools Rushin (Thompson, Arnett)123/12-1

MYSTORYNMSTIKNTOIT showed brief speed before fading badly on the turf last out. Should appreciate returning to the main track and facing softer. JONNY’S CHOICE pulled away for victory last out and now steps up a level with confidence. EMPIRE KNIGHT will try to ration his speed on the lead along the rail with Lindsay aboard. Last work was quick bullet drill.

2 11⁄16 miles. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wickets Way (Velazquez, Berndt)119/10-1

2: Schindlers Risk (Loveberry, Schindler)123/20-1

3: Jack Mormon (Mojica, McFarlane)123/6-1

4: Mesa Skyline (Eikleberry, Lund)119/2-1

5: Switchback Creek (Arroyo, Litfin)123/20-1

6: Tekela’s Glory (Mawing, Rarick)123/20-1

7: Irish Goodbye (Thompson, Richard)123/4-1

8: Mommy’s Soldier (Goncalves, Merrick)119/12-1

9: Manitoba Chrome (Butler, Rhone)123/15-1

10: Jerf (Hernandez, Donlin, Jr.)123/8-1

11: Offlee Wild Again (Lindsay, Rhone)123/8-1

JACK MORMON should move forward second time off the bench for strong turf barn. Hotter the splits, the better for the gelding tracking the pace. MESA SKYLINE has been runner-up past two races and is a major threat. JERF will probably be sent out of the gate from the outside to get involved early. Came up fourth past three races.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ranbir (Butler, Tracy Jr.)120/10-1

2: Kansascity Shuffle (Velazquez, Berndt)120/7-2

3: Made in Flame (Thompson, Rarick)123/10-1

4: Artitude (Mawing, Westermann)120/15-1

5: Crazy Lady (Loveberry, Robertson)123/6-1

6: Charlotte’s Wish (Goncalves, Heitzmann)120/8-1

7: Sweet Beav (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/20-1

8: Renegade Runner (Hernandez, Lund)120/12-1

9: Star of Kobol (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-2

10: Shesafireball (Goodwin, Litfin)120/20-1

11: Little Patriot (Sanchez, Rengstorf)123/10-1

STAR OF KOBOL drops for over half the price, shipping in from Del Mar as a new acquisition for the Diodoro barn. Diodoro is clicking at 21 percent with his new purchases. KANSASCITY SHUFFLE has banged heads with tougher on the dirt and grass. Expect a strong late presence. CHARLOTTE’S WISH owns gate speed and will try to shake loose from the group.

4 1 mile, 70 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: U S Express (Mawing, Donlin)119/20-1

2: First Hunter (Loveberry, Robertson)119/9-5

3: Flash N Go (Eikleberry, Berndt)119/7-2

4: Showreel (Hernandez, Westermann)119/10-1

5: Peach Time (Lindsay, Bratcher)119/10-1

6: Tiz Little Bull (Goncalves, Rengstorf)121/12-1

7: Model by Artie (Stevens, Richard)123/15-1

8: Rock That Jewel (Mojica, Robertson)117/8-1

9: Angel Allie (Goodwin, Bratcher)119/6-1

10: Warrior’s Way (Sanchez, Heitzmann)115/15-1

FIRST HUNTER is strictly the one to beat for the Robertson barn. Added distance shouldn’t be an issue with her late kick. SHOWREEL will play catch-me-if-you-can on the lead. PEACH TIME was third best last out off the two-month layoff and has been spruced up with a bullet work.

5 6 furlongs. State-bred. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Iskra (Eikleberry, Litfin)118/15-1

2: Yeah Yeah (Velazquez, Berndt)118/6-1

3: Foreign Trader (Bedford, McKinley)113/12-1

4: Easter Music (Mojica, Robertson)118/2-1

5: You Got the Look (Canchari, Fields)118/20-1

6: Foible (Goncalves, Scherer)118/12-1

7: Beyond Streetsmart (Butler, Rhone)118/7-2

8: Gabo S (Mawing, Silva)118/4-1

9: Son of Poseidon (Lindsay, Rengstorf)118/10-1

EASTER MUSIC is a first-time starter for Mac Robertson and comes in with a solid series of works. BEYOND STREETSMART is a new shooter for the strong Rhone/Butler team. A must-use on your ticket. GABO S appears to be the best of the runners with a race or two under their belt. Should be doing better running late.

6 7½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hurricane Force (Loveberry, Robertson)124/2-1

2: Distant Thoughts (Thompson, Arnett)124/15-1

3: Rodriguez (Arroyo, Donlin)124/20-1

4: MLovejoy (Stevens, Eikleberry)119/12-1

5: Lootn and Shootn (Mawing, Bolinger)124/15-1

6: Awesome Gordo (Goncalves, Eikleberry)124/12-1

7: Gloria’s Angelo (Hernandez, Lund)124/6-1

8: Kela Brew (Mojica, Robertson)124/8-1

9: Illuminatingappeal (Eikleberry, Pearson)124/10-1

10: Sword of David (Butler, Robertson)124/7-2

MR. LOVEJOY comes in with consecutive wins sprinting on the dirt and now brings his speed to the lawn. Taking a shot at a price. HURRICANE FORCE will be rolling like a storm in the later stages but will have to negotiate the travel from the back of the pack. SWORD OF DAVID most likely will keep runners up front honest, pressing the pace from the start. Robertson/Butler team is hitting at 30 percent.

7 1 mile. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Nicky’s Cat (Escobar, Bethke)119/15-1

2: Extra Chrome (Lindsay, Wiley)123/12-1

3: Start a Ruckus (Butler, Rhone)123/8-1

4: Tahkodha Princes (Arroyo, Bolinger)123/20-1

5: Morning Report (Hernandez, Westermann)123/5-2

6: Cup o’ Tea for Me (Wolff, Wolff)123/15-1

7: Blonde Rachel (Goodwin, Scherer)119/6-1

8: Skat Happens (Mawing, Rengstorf)119/5-1

9: Lil’ Red Devil (Goncalves, Anderson)123/7-2

10: Tahkodha Star (Sanchez, Rengstorf)123/20-1

MORNING REPORT will try to control a moderate pace on the lead, second off the layoff. Came up second best in return race. LIL’ RED DEVIL finished behind Morning Report for the third spot. Winner two back at this level and distance. BLONDE RACHEL stretches out to two turns and should be involved early.

8 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ready for War (Butler, Tracy)119/12-1

2: Special Portion (Stevens, Oliver)119/15-1

3: Aint Annie Grand (Mojica, Tracy)123/20-1

4: Ryrysweetie (Goodwin, Eikleberry)123/15-1

5: Seams Discreet (Thompson, Arnett)123/9-2

6: Maid Easy (Eikleberry, Silva)123/4-1

7: Storm Temple Pilot (Goncalves, Heitzmann)123/3-1

8: Malibu Stella (Loveberry, Robertson)123/2-1

MALIBU STELLA should get perfect stalking trip with the outside draw and all the speed to the inside. READY FOR WAR and STORM TEMPLE PILOT are destined to duel on the lead, and both are coming off gate-to-wire wins. MAID EASY is a serious off-the-pace threat with top jockey aboard.

9 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Blackberry Brandi (Stevens, Richard)120/8-1

2: Fashion Tour (Mawing, Rarick)123/10-1

3: La Tormenta (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/7-2

4: Book the Band (Hernandez, Sweere)123/6-1

5: Minny O’Prado (Sanchez, Padilla)s120/5-1

6: Scrumpy Town (Butler, Rhone)123/2-1

7: Notorious Miss (Lindsay, Silva)123/10-1

8: Choral Song (Goncalves, Pfeifer)123/12-1

LA TORMENTA started the summer with a win and has had a few close calls since. Much respect for a solid barn and jockey. SCRUMPY TOWN enters with consecutive wins at 5 furlongs and now stretches out for a extra furlong. Short layoff could prove too much, so betting against the favorite. MINNY O’ PRADO cuts back in class and distance. Looms late closing threat.