Post time: 12:30 pm. Best bet: Wynn Time (Race 3). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket—Race 3, (2/4,7/All/1,2,5,8), $44.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Whining (Lindsay, Schnell)124/2-1

2: Sooner Humor (Goncalves, Bethke)124/12-1

3: Aurora’s Kid (Arrieta, Diodoro)124/9-5

4: Sam’s Silver Star (Butler, Rengstorf)124/10-1

5: Corporate Chapel (Melancon, Bethke)124/15-1

6: Houdini Hill (Eikleberry, Fields)124/20-1

7: Bruntino (Sanchez, Fields)124/6-1

8: Pennant Fever (Joubert, Hanson)124/6-1

AURORA’S KID drops in class on the stretch-out for the Diodoro barn, after facing tougher at Oaklawn Park last out. Expect him to prompt the pace from the go. WHINING will show early speed off the rail and could be the one to catch to get the win. Squandered the lead last out as the favorite. PENNANT FEVER comes off the bench from a nine-month hiatus and is a obvious danger if ready to run.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. G stakes. Purse: $50,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fight to Glory (Mojica, Diodoro)124/5-2

2: Thoughtless (Goncalves, Robertson)119/2-1

3: Hotshot Anna (Loveberry, Robertson)119/3-1

4: Shar Ran (Butler, Tomlinson)124/9-2

5: Escape Clause (Arrieta, Schnell)119/5-1

SHAR RAN ships up from Keeneland for the first stakes race of the season on the local track, and could prove tough. Should be near the lead pushing the pace. Trainer Mac Robertson sends in THOUGHTLESS and HOTSHOT ANNA, both looming big threats to capture the trophy. Thoughtless gets the nod of the two with the slight class edge. Any runner could win.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G stakes. Purse: $50,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Never Give In (Eikleberry, Diodoro)119/10-1

2: Wynn Time (Hamilton, Robertson)124/2-5

3: Major Munnings (Sanchez, Richard)119/12-1

4: Malibu Max (Loveberry, Robertson)124/6-1

5: World Famous Sam T (Goncalves, Bethke)124/12-1

6: Bourbon Cowboy (Mojica, Diodoro)119/6-1

WYNN TIME is the deserving favorite in the Paul Bunyon Stakes. Huge class edge and comes in off of two triple-digit Beyer figures. Looks good on paper and should be better on the track. MALIBU MAX is the biggest threat to the favorite, but will have to bring his A game. NEVER GIVE IN departs from the pine with decent speed and might just decide to gun it out of the gate.

4 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $28,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Legal Authority (Lindsay, Diodoro)124/4-1

2: Kaun Te (Butler, Rhone)124/9-2

3: Dyna Cat (Mojica, Williams)119/12-1

4: Cowboy Creed (Eikleberry, Litfin)119/3-1

5: Tizjohndeersway (Arrieta, Van Winkle)119/10-1

6: Beermaster (Sanchez, Padilla)119/10-1

7: Sweet Idi (Loveberry, Robertson)119/5-2

8: Hes a Jonesboro (Goncalves, Rengstorf)124/12-1

SWEET IDI looks to improve for the Robertson barn facing softer, after finishing off the board last out at Oaklawn Park. Expect to be near the front. COWBOY CREED exits the same race as our top pick, where he finished two spots ahead for the superfecta ticket. Good to see he has been freshened up with a work since that race. DYNA CAT is a first time starter with a strong series of workouts coming in. Will be a healthy price at post.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Starfest (Butler, Rhone)119/9-2

2: Silki Peach (S. Gonzalez, Brinson)124/20-1

3: Sidasta (Lindsay, Schnell)119/6-1

4: Katrinas Legend (Melancon, Bethke)119/20-1

5: Somerset Allie (Eikleberry, Rhone)124/10-1

6: Bellwood Forever (Carpio, Riecken)124/15-1

7: Andrea’s Halo (Goodwin, Merrick)119/20-1

8: Court Delane (Arrieta, Silva)119/15-1

9: Maywood Hope (Mojica, Rengstorf)119/4-1

10: China Dish (Sanchez, Tracy, Jr.)119/6-1

11: Avoree Noel (Goncalves, Heitzmann)119/3-1

AVOREE will be the last one in and the first one out of the gate. Will try to carry the baton to the wire for team Heitzman and Goncalves. STARFEST bobbled at the break last out at Tampa running longer, and deserves another shot, putting the blinkers on. MAYWOOD HOPE and CHINA DISH are must use on your tickets and should be rolling late in this wide open affair.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Speeding Kid (Mawing, Silva)119/7-2

2: Tavernonthecrow (Hamilton, Berndt)124/6-1

3: Keats Corner (Joubert, Hanson)124/20-1

4: Hatties Jewel (Goncalves, Bethke)124/15-1

5: Sizzler (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/7-2

6: Hattaway Big Fella (Loveberry, Rengstorf)124/10-1

7: Star Spangled (Mojica, Richard)124/8-1

8: Grand Marais (Velazquez, Scherer)124/3-1

9: Water Patrol (Sanchez, Padilla)119/10-1

SIZZLER will fire out of the gate with jockey Eikleberry aboard and strictly the one to catch to get the win. Failed to hold on last out, but should prove stronger second off-the-bench. GRAND MARAIS cuts back from routing for his return off the extended absence. Looks plenty fit with a strong series of works. SPEEDING KID won his last race here in September by 17 lengths. Anything close to that effort, puts him in the winner’s circle.

7 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gaylesluckylady (Mawing, Lund)124/15-1

2: Caterina Iano (Sanchez, Tracy Jr.)119/10-1

3: Won Spirit (Mojica, Richard)119/10-1

4: Willsheburn (Joubert, Hanson)119/20-1

5: Creative Xpression (Velazquez, Brinson)119/6-1

6: Can’treadfootnotes (Samuels, Bravo)124/7-2

7: Blue Moon Belle (Melancon, Litfin)119/12-1

8: Helen’sphotoflash (Keith, Biehler)119/12-1

9: Minny O’Prado (Butler, Padilla)119/6-1

10: Nicky’s Cat (Goncalves, Bethke)119/20-1

11: Arnold’s Patsy (Eikleberry, Rhone)119/5-1

12: Blonde Rachel (Goodwin, Scherer)119/8-1

CAN’TREADFOOTNOTES returns off the long layoff with four consecutive bullet drills. Appears ready to fire off the morning works. ARNOLD’S PATSY got off slow in his second career start down at Tampa. The Rhone barn puts the blinkers on to keep her focus and ready. Strong angle for the barn. WON SPIRIT and CREATIVE XPRESSION are new shooters with decent works coming in. Might of found the right field to get a win first time out.

8 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $35,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Best of the Bleu’s (Goodwin, Sharp)124/5-2

2: Luckynsuccessful (Loveberry, Robertson)119/2-1

3: Poverty Flats (Melancon, Anderson)124/15-1

4: Brysons Confession (Goncalves, Bethke)119/10-1

5: Smooth Criminal (Arrieta, Silva)119/10-1

6: Chaska (Mawing, Lund)124/12-1

7: Justcallme Charlie (Sanchez, Rengstorf)124/6-1

8: Stormy Sailor (Velazquez, Brinson)124/10-1

9: Luas Brio (Butler, Rhone)124/12-1

LUCKYNSUCCESSFUL should move forward second time off the layoff. Failed to hit the board on a sloppy track with return race versus tougher. Will be a single on many Pick 4 tickets. BEST OF THE BLEU’S returns off the long layoff for the Sharp barn, drawing the rail with solid early speed. Consistent money maker for the Butzow owners. CHASKA jumps off the turf with quick early foot for trainer Valerie Lund. Doesn’t need the lead, but will be involved from the start.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Logo (Joubert, Hanson)118/15-1

2: Race the Moon (Goodwin, Biehler)124/12-1

3: Strike Home (Goncalves, Litfin)118/12-1

4: Path of Exile (Arrieta, Diodoro)124/9-5

5: Cava Hoyos (Mojica, Litfin)124/15-1

6: Rock’n Radio (Mawing, Stoneking)124/12-1

7: Mookie’s Wish (Lindsay, Schnell)124/3-1

8: Switchback Creek (Eikleberry, Litfin)124/8-1

9: Move It Man (Loveberry, Sharp)118/9-2

PATH OF EXILE shortens up off the turf, shipping in from the West Coast for the Diodoro barn. Superior class edge over his rivals and looks to break his maiden in his 12th attempt. MOVE IT MAN stopped to take a stroll seven days ago at Churchill in second career start. Trainer must of tighten the stews to bring him back this quickly. Expect to come out firing. MOOKIE’S WISH ships in from Golden Gate Park for the Schnell barn. Will be in the main body of runners when things get interesting.

10 6 furlongs. Fillies. 3-year-olds. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Vidira (Lindsay, Schnell)120/9-2

2: Glamorized (Hamilton, Robertson)116/6-1

3: Brechin’s Command (Arrieta, Williams)116/8-1

4: Perfect for Me (Mojica, Diodoro)116/8-1

5: Heidi’s Wish (Goncalves, Robertson)120/8-5

6: Merri Mesa (Velazquez, Berndt)116/5-2

HEIDI’S WISH will try and protect the lead tom the start, pounding her hoofs on the lead. Will have a few on her tail, so probable swift pace. MERRI MESA will be the late closing threat to Heidi’s Wish if things get heated on the lead. Consistent runner who should get a piece of the prize money. GLAMORIZED, a stablemate of Heidi’s Wish, plunges in class and cuts back in distance, with hopes of turning things around.