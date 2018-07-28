1 350 Yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $18,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Rey D Arranque (Swiontek, Weidner)126/4-1

2: Gramma Ella (Canchari, Livingston)126/6-1

3: Polar Xpress (Esqueda, Olmstead)124/2-1

4: Jess a Chance (Packer, Haglund)126/10-1

5: Jess a Rumor (Samuels, Haglund)126/3-1

6: Curious James (Goodwin, Wilson)126/9-2

POLAR XPRESS keeps getting better with each race and is the deserving favorite. JESS A RUMOR is main threat to top pick. REY D ARRANQUE looks to pull off the upset, after running for place honors in stakes race.

2 5 Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Wonder About Lola (Butler, Fields)124/10-1

2: Uncle Steve’s Girl (Mojica, Diodoro)124/4-1

3: One Hotdish (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/3-1

4: Mia’s Gusto (Hernandez, Padilla)124/12-1

5: Sanilac (Loveberry, Robertson)124/2-1

6: Fabulous Lady (Samuels, Silva)124/8-1

7: Elli Mae Win (Mawing, Rengstorf)124/5-1

ONE HOTDISH was runner-up to next-out winner off the -layoff. Could move forward second time out. SANILAC has done her better running on the synthetic surface and was a last-out beaten favorite. Trust factor isn’t there to put on top. ELI MAE WIN will cut loose from the gate and is strictly the one to catch to get the win.

3 6½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Packy’s Out (Mojica, McFarlane)124/7-2

2: Bowknot Billy (Velazquez, Scherer)124/5-1

3: Zapper Dan (Hamilton, Brocka)124/12-1

4: Admiral Shepard (Canchari, Brocka)124/10-1

5: Vested Creek (Butler, Litfin)124/10-1

6: Arch Kisser (Arrieta, Diodoro)124/8-5

7: Path of Exile (Eikleberry, Silva)124/4-1

ARCH KISSER will get perfect stalking trip behind the speed for first attack. Putting the blinkers on with the slight drop in class makes him my top choice. VESTED CREEK is the one to catch to get the win with Butler aboard. Got the gate-to wire last out at a huge price. PACKY’S OUT had a poor break last out and looms the deep threat with a clean start.

4 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Tamariu (Loveberry, Padilla)119/3-1

2: Strike Perfection (Butler, Litfin)124/8-1

3: Pray Anyway (Hernandez, Silva)124/10-1

4: Choral Song (Goncalves, Pfeifer)124/9-2

5: Flowers for Teagan (Eikleberry, Robertson)124/2-1

6: Barstool Warrior (Mawing, Lund)124/8-1

7: Go Go Eva (Arrieta, Biehler)124/5-1

FLOWERS FOR TEAGAN will attempt to the lead the field to the wire in a field full of followers. TAMARIU plunges in class, in hopes of turning things around. GO GO EVA switches surfaces, and was a winner two back on the main track at today’s distance.

5 About 7½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Herbie (Loveberry, Robertson)120/3-1

2: War General Too (Hamilton, Pearson)120/12-1

3: Sweet Stuff (Goodwin, Donlin, Jr.)120/15-1

4: Heat Flash (Eikleberry, Goodsell)124/6-1

5: Seattle Thunder (Goncalves, Offolter)124/8-1

6: Chaska (Mojica, Lund)120/15-1

7: Mystorynmstikntoit (Loveberry, Richard)122/5-2

8: Hotfoot (Butler, Broberg)124/2-1

9: Buymeabond (Arrieta, Diodoro)124/4-1

BUYMEABOUND didn’t disappoint as the favorite off the extended layoff. Plenty of room to keep moving forward at a square price. Both HEAT FLASH and HOTFOOT come in with consecutive wins and quick turn of foot. Will be dueling for the lead at a spirited pace. HERBIE tries hard every effort and now gets ground-saving rail trip.

6 6 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Peacock Cowboy (Mojica, Diodoro)120/5-1

2: Just Mo (Canchari, Cline)120/10-1

3: Midnight Zither (Hernandez, Lund)120/7-2

4: Race the Moon (Velazquez, Biehler)124/9-2

5: Parley Street (Arrieta, Diodoro)120/6-1

6: Jazz Loverman (Bedford, Stoneking)119/12-1

7: Business Affair (Samuels, Stoneking)120/15-1

8: Boxcar Chris (Loveberry, Robertson)120/5-2

BOXCAR CHRIS cost the Novogratz stable $50K and has been training like a machine for his first start. Good enough for me. PARLEY STREET is another newbie with a strong series of works. Trainer Diodoro excels winning at first asking. MIDNIGHT ZITHER has shown early speed in his three starts this summer but has failed to hold on to the wire.

7 About 7½ Furlongs. Fillies and Mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Altered Dream (Eikleberry, Heitzmann)119/5-1

2: Warrior’s Way (Goncalves, Heitzmann)119/5-2

3: Storm Shelter (Mawing, Westermann)124/12-1

4: Looking Good Carol (Hamilton, Padilla)124/10-1

5: Button Mushroom (Butler, Hornsby)119/8-1

6: Kansascity Shuffle (Velazquez, Berndt)119/6-1

7: Aspiration (F. Arrieta, Richard)119/12-1

8: Sydnythksimselfish (Hernandez, Rarick)119/15-1

9: Model by Artie (Loveberry, Richard)124/7-2

10: Jubilance (Mojica, Lund)119/8-1

11: Edge Hog (Guglielmino, Bolinger)124/15-1

12: R Js Shadow Canyon (Samuels, McKinley)119/20-1

WARRIOR’S WAY has been shy of the winner’s circle in her seven starts but fits right in with this field. Top pick in wide-open race. MODEL BY ARTIE runs hard most the time and enjoys being on or near the lead with Loveberry as the pilot. ALTERED DREAM and BUTTON MUSHROOM are must use on your tickets.

8 4½ Furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Dangerous Wave (Butler, Rhone)118/3-1

2: Hidden Reward (Eikleberry, Silva)118/9-2

3: Lila’s Lucky Lady (Loveberry, Biehler)118/10-1

4: Ishwarie (Hernandez, Rampadarat)118/8-1

5: Hrishi’slilhotrod (Arrieta, Bethke)118/12-1

6: Greatest Gal (Hamilton, Berndt)118/6-1

7: Mucho Dorado (Samuels, McKinley)118/15-1

8: Steal the Thunder (Velazquez, Sharp)118/2-1

STEAL THE THUNDER has a series of moderate works, but for strong connections. Should get nice stalking trip to inside speed. HIDDEN REWARD has only three works, but last was an extremely quick 4-furlong bullet. DANGEROUS WAVE has been training well in the morning and is strong contender for win honors.

9 About 5 Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Maid Easy (Eikleberry, Silva)124/7-2

2: Rosebud’s Tiger (Arrieta, Rhone)124/12-1

3: Sammie’s Touch (Butler, Broberg)124/2-1

4: Sistah’s Sister (Escobar, Stuart)124/15-1

5: Kenna Mae (Mawing, Biehler)124/9-2

6: Natchez Pass (Mojica, Gaede)124/8-1

7: Mizzen Air (Goncalves, Scherer)124/3-1

MAID EASY got caught in tight last out but still got up for the bronze. Speed to close on from ground-saving rail trip. SAMMIE’S TOUCH jumps off the dirt to the lawn, with back-to-back wins. Comes in sharp for the hot Broberg barn. MIZZEN AIR might prefer to run longer but is a major player with the class relief and ample early speed.

10 1 Mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $30,000. Purse: $19,500

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer)Wt./Odds

1: Mr. Night Ride (Goodwin, Hardy)124/9-2

2: Familiar Rhythm (Eikleberry, Bravo)120/2-1

3: Water Patrol (Loveberry, Padilla)120/3-1

4: Dixie Blues (Mojica, Richard)120/5-1

5: Buxterhooter (Velazquez, Berndt)120/4-1

6: Brysons Confession (Arrieta, Bethke)120/10-1

FAMILIAR RHYTHM has tactical speed to sit in the wind tunnel for first pouncing on the frontrunners. Trainer/jockey are clicking at 28 percent as a team. WATER PATROL ran behind top pick last out and makes aggressive jockey switch today. DIXIE BLUES stretches out and is the one to catch to get the win.