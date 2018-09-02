Post time: 12:45 pm. Best bet: Creative Art (1st race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 2, (1,2,3,4,5,6/1,2,4,5/1,6,8,10/3), $48.

1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $17,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Metal Magic (Stevens, Davis)123/10-1

2: Hotfoot (Butler, Donlin)123/9-2

3: Ender (Eikleberry, Fields)123/6-1

4: Madelyn’s Wild Max (Lindsay, Diodoro)123/5-1

5: Creative Art (Mojica, Davis)123/7-5

6: Shane Doan (Hernandez, Berndt)120/3-1

CREATIVE ART has been chasing better. SHANE DOAN tracked the speed last out before taking over. METAL MAGIC draws the fence with early speed and gets veteran jockey Scott Stevens.

2 2 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $22,000

1: Skylas Gold (Eikleberry, Silva)119/5-2

2: World Famous Sam T (Lindsay, Bethke)123/9-2

3: Perfect Majestic (Loveberry, Fields)119/12-1

4: Congratulate Me (Stevens, Davis)119/7-2

5: Sarge’s Daughter (Butler, Broberg)120/3-1

6: Handsome Roy (Velazquez, Silva)119/6-1

7: Dixistealthcomfort (Rodriguez, Knox)113/20-1

8: Greek Week (Escobar, Bethke)119/15-1

SKYLAS GOLD had an ugly run on turf last out and gets back to the short sprint, where he won his past two. SARGE’S DAUGHTER is an alert gate-breaker who won at 5 furlongs last out. CONGRATULATE ME could make early noise with Stevens as pilot.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $20,000

1: Awesome Emmit (Butler, Broberg)123/4-1

2: Holiday Mischief (Mojica, Diodoro)123/8-1

3: Vanderboom Ridge (Sanchez, Biehler)123/10-1

4: Pine Grove Road (Mawing, Rarick)123/2-1

5: Esposito (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/3-1

6: Sky Defence (Thompson, Arnett)123/6-1

7: Aces High (Goncalves, Heitzmann)123/8-1

PINE GROVE has three consecutive wins and will use his muscle on the front end from the start. AWESOME EMMIT has two-race winning streak and owns excellent positional speed. HOLIDAY MISCHIEF will benefit from hotly contested fractions.

4 About 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

1: Breeze E Prado (Goodwin, Brinson)119/4-1

2: Tahkodha Sky (Arroyo, Bolinger)124/30-1

3: Northernbrilliance (Sanchez, Rengstorf)119/10-1

4: Whatdoyathink (Hernandez, McKinley)119/20-1

5: Sir Zebo (Velazquez, Merrick)119/20-1

6: Son of So (Mawing, Rarick)124/3-1

7: Touchem All Julius (Escobar, Riecken)124/15-1

8: Wannaplaybigchief (Mojica, Diodoro)119/5-1

9: Big Valiant (Swiontek, McFadden)124/10-1

10: Americas Shinning (Eikleberry, Rhone)119/9-2

11: R Deja Voo (Bedford, Rickert)114/20-1

12: Sir Lancelot Dulac (Lindsay, Rarick)119/20-1

13: Lil’ Mojo (Goodwin, Anderson)119/15-1

BREEZE E PRADO has sneaky speed and an inside draw. SON OF SO finished right behind top pick last out. WANNAPLAYBIGCHIEF will save energy for stretch.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

1: Trip Back Home (Stevens, Bratcher)120/9-2

2: Magic Wolf (Lindsay, Silva)120/6-1

3: Bronk (Loveberry, Robertson)120/2-1

4: Megawhit (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/10-1

5: Hunky Monkey (Ziegler, Merrick)123/6-1

6: Fierce He Be (Goodwin, Wiley)120/15-1

7: Fearless Bodgit (Bedford, Wiley)115/15-1

8: Raja’s Appeal (Escobar, Danger)120/12-1

9: Sweet Proud Cat (Hernandez, Biehler)120/15-1

10: Brave One (Goncalves, Bethke)120/8-1

BRONK ran career best last out and is dealing with a softer field. TRIP BACK HOME trainer Ryan Bratcher has solid numbers with the angles. MAGIC WOLF will lead them as far as he can go.

6 About 11⁄16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000

1: Best of the Bleu’s (Goncalves, Sharp)123/4-1

2: Sweeping Edge (Butler, Rhone)123/8-1

3: Oh Brother Jack (Lindsay, McFarlane)119/12-1

4: Crooked as Can Be (Hamilton, Broberg)123/5-1

5: Plenty of Sun (Hernandez, Lund)123/15-1

6: Holy Frazier (Sanchez, Biehler)123/20-1

7: Courtney’s Hero (Velazquez, Rhone)123/15-1

8: Buymeabond (Mojica, Diodoro)123/3-1

9: Perfect Karma (Loveberry, Robertson)123/10-1

10: Mystorynmstikntoit (Eikleberry, Richard)123/12-1

11: Ragged Edge (Mawing, Richard)123/15-1

12: Fools Rushin (Thompson, Arnett)123/20-1

13: Awesome Gordo (Stevens, Eikleberry)123/20-1

14: Factored In (Stevens, McFarlane)123/15-1

SWEEPING EDGE could fire off the brief layoff for the Rhone/Butler team, and at a healthy price. BUYMEABOND will be doing better in later stages. BEST OF THE BLEU’S has been a regular for the minor awards. Connections will draw money.

7 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500

1: Azaruk (Velazquez, Berndt)123/8-1

2: Herbiefullthrottle (Hernandez, Becker)120/20-1

3: Drama in Danube (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)120/6-1

4: Ever On Cowboy (Goncalves, Wiley)123/10-1

5: Classy Individual (Eikleberry, Rhone)120/12-1

6: Captain of Summer (Thompson, Wiley)123/12-1

7: Smooth Criminal (Lindsay, Silva)120/5-2

8: Keats Corner (Hamilton, Hanson)123/12-1

9: Miracle Eclipse (Stevens, Donlin)123/20-1

10: Dancin Nicky (Loveberry, Robertson)120/9-2

11: Sweet Proud Native (Mawing, Biehler)123/15-1

12: Toupp Ouoolle (Sanchez, Rhone)123/12-1

SMOOTH CRIMINAL cuts back in class and distance and returns to sprinting. DANCIN NICKY had an off-the-board effort on grass but return to sprinting on the main track could get him back to winner’s circle. DRAMA IN DANUBE led the field to the wire last out.

8 About 5 Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500

1: Belle Meade Dancer (Loveberry, Robertson)124/8-5

2: Saygoodnight Mabel (Hamilton, Spencer)124/20-1

3: Kau (De’Oliveira, Foley)120/12-1

4: Ailish’s Buttercup (Stevens, Rarick)120/10-1

5: Beananti (Mojica, Tracy, Jr.)120/10-1

6: Hello Darling (Eikleberry, Eikleberry)120/9-2

7: Songatmidnight (Thompson, Mamakos)124/5-1

8: Andrea’s Halo (Ziegler, Merrick)120/12-1

9: Western Berlin (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/7-2

BELLE MEADE DANCER will be glued to the rail with Loveberry aboard. HELLO DARLING ships up from Prairie Meadows, trying the grass for first time in her brief career. Should keep top choice company up front. WESTERN BERLIN will loom as the late threat.

9 5½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

1: Midnight Zither (Goncalves, Lund)120/7-2

2: Nik Nak Paddy Wak (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)123/5-2

3: Charleys Eddy (Mojica, Diodoro)120/3-1

4: Samurai Mike (Stevens, Litfin)120/6-1

5: Over Ez (Eikleberry, Silva)120/8-1

6: Touch Vision (Bedford, Riecken)118/8-1

7: R Point Made (Mawing, Rarick)123/10-1

SAMURAI MIKE is light on winning form but always a battler. Not facing a group of monsters here, so I’ll give him a shot at a square price. MIDNIGHT ZITHER was very game in capturing the win last out. NIK NAK PADDY WAK and CHARLES EDDY will duel for the lead from the start.