Post time: 5 pm. Best bet: Cinco Star (6th race). Best play: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket— Race 6, (1/2,3,4,6,7,9,10,11/All/7), $56.

1 11⁄16 Miles. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $11,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: China Dish (Lindsay, Tracy, Jr.)119/20-1

2: Somerset Allie (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/12-1

3: Mistletoe (Stevens, Rarick)119/10-1

4: I Never Give Up (Butler, Litfin)119/4-1

5: Storm Shelter (Mawing, Westermann)123/6-1

6: Crazy Lady (Loveberry, Robertson)123/5-1

7: Sweet Beav (Hernandez, Litfin)119/30-1

8: Goldie Minister (Escobar, Pearson)119/30-1

9: Looking Good Carol (Sanchez, Padilla)123/15-1

10: Kelseybelle (Mojica, Diodoro)123/3-1

11: Altered Dream (Goncalves, Heitzmann)119/20-1

12: Goldemeister (Goodwin, Scherer)119/10-1

13: American Misfit (Bedford, Donlin, Jr.)118/20-1

KELSEYBELLE cuts her value in half, shipping in from Del Mar for new trainer Robertino Diodoro. Should be involved from the bell. I NEVER GIVE UP has been runner-up past two races, and is a big threat stretching out. STORM SHELTER and CRAZY LADY are must-use and will be doing their better running in later stages.

2 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Stellabrini (Stevens, Donlin)119/8-1

2: Mabloom (Ziegler, Donlin, Jr.)119/20-1

3: Ordinary Love (Rodriguez, Foley)123/6-1

4: Gingermore (Eikleberry, Richard)121/5-2

5: North of Eden (Mojica, Diodoro)121/4-1

6: Shaboom (Loveberry, Robertson)119/6-1

7: Fruity (Lindsay, Diodoro)119/10-1

8: Smoken Danni (Canchari, Donlin, Jr.)119/30-1

9: Bella’s Back (Mawing, McFarlane)119/12-1

10: String Bikini (Hernandez, Riecken)119/20-1

11: Wait N C Spring (Butler, Tracy, Jr.)119/20-1

12: Divine Way (Bedford, Bastin)114/30-1

13: Double Espresso (Goncalves, Diodoro)121/6-1

14: Lookin Ata Runaway (Sanchez, Rengstorf)119/10-1

15: Cause to Wonder (Eikleberry, Silva)119/10-1

SHABOOM stretches out with the plunge in class, and could prove tough at a square price facing softer. NORTH OF EDEN is the one to beat and fits plenty well with this group. Expect to be sitting behind the pace. STELLABRINI and ORDINARY LOVE will be waiting in the wings with their inside draws.

3 5½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,500

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Congratulate Me (Stevens, Davis)123/6-1

2: Boston Charley (Butler, Bethke)123/15-1

3: Langs Legend (Arroyo, Donlin, Jr.)123/20-1

4: Handsome Roy (Bedford, Silva)118/15-1

5: Williston Dude (Escobar, Bethke)123/20-1

6: Scherer Magic (Mawing, Diodoro)123/9-2

7: Valyrian (Eikleberry, Diodoro)123/6-1

8: Patron (Velazquez, Rarick)123/12-1

9: Giant Gamble (Lindsay, Donlin, Jr.)123/15-1

10: J P Rocker (Velazquez, Rarick)123/12-1

11: Smarty Party Papa (Hernandez, Lund)123/10-1

12: It’s Mike’s Turn (Goncalves, Becker)123/20-1

13: London Legacy (Mojica, Diodoro)123/7-2

VALYRIAN will get ideal stalking trip with Eikleberry aboard, with all the speed to his inside. LONDON LEGACY is most likely the horse to beat, but gets tough far outside draw. Going to have to work hard in the early stages to get the job done. SCHERER MAGIC and CONGRATULATE ME will come out firing and are destined to duel with rivals. Expect blazing fractions for first half-mile.

4 1 Mile 70 Yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Manitoba Chrome (Goodwin, Rhone)123/20-1

2: Artie’s Rumor (Lindsay, Diodoro)119/12-1

3: Galaxy’s Wildcat (Sanchez, McKinley)123/20-1

4: Tommy Grossman (Butler, Broberg)123/6-1

5: Jack Mormon (Hernandez, McFarlane)123/8-1

6: Formidable Force (Velazquez, Bravo)123/15-1

7: Playoff Bound (Mojica, Diodoro)119/5-2

8: Tiger by His Tail (Goncalves, Robertson)119/6-1

9: Logan’s Heroe (Escobar, Rickert)123/20-1

10: Best of the Bleu’s (Eikleberry, Sharp)123/5-1

11: Indy Forest (Rodriguez, Foley)123/20-1

12: Perfect Karma (Loveberry, Robertson)123/15-1

13: Chaska (Mawing, Lund)123/20-1

14: Mommy’s Soldier (Goncalves, Merrick)119/15-1

PLAYOFF BOUND went gate to wire last out for the win, and projects as the one to catch again. TOMMY GROSSMAN got up for third best last out, after angling six wide to get there. ARTIE’S RUMOR will keep top pick and stablemate company up front. BEST OF BLEU’S is a must-use for strong connections but is still looking for first win of the year.

5 11⁄16 Miles. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Derby Dance (Mojica, Rengstorf)123/9-2

2: Stella Malone (Goncalves, Robertson)119/2-1

3: Wanamingo (Wolff, Wolff)123/30-1

4: Miss Brookside (Velazquez, Scherer)123/12-1

5: Ginger Rose (Mawing, Silva)123/10-1

6: Western Berlin (Canchari, Rengstorf)123/15-1

7: Il Brigante (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/12-1

8: Eppur Si Muove (Goodwin, Berndt)123/20-1

9: Merri Mesa (Butler, Rarick)119/8-1

10: Bellwood Forever (Bedford, Riecken)118/30-1

11: Caterina Iano (Loveberry, Tracy, Jr.)119/12-1

12: Edge Hog (Sanchez, Bolinger)123/15-1

13: Starfest (Lindsay, Rhone)119/20-1

14: Under Current (Hernandez, Berndt)119/20-1

15: Warrior’s Way (Goncalves, Heitzmann)119/8-1

STELLA MALONE is strictly the one to beat and has plenty of speed in her arsenal to get the win in frontrunning fashion. DERBY DANCE tasted victory two back but is mostly a regular in second or third money. MERRI MESSA can pass horses down the stretch, and it’s good to see Butler remaining aboard.

6 1 Mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $35,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cinco Star (Mojica, Robertson)119/9-5

2: Brysons Confession (Canchari, Bethke)119/20-1

3: Son of So (Mawing, Rarick)123/20-1

4: Courtney’s Hero (Escobar, Rhone)123/15-1

5: Shooters Alley (Butler, Litfin)123/6-1

6: Moonlite Joey (Loveberry, Robertson)119/8-1

7: Dixie Blues (Eikleberry, Richard)119/12-1

8: Warrior Boss (Lindsay, Brinson)119/20-1

9: Reigning Warrior (Goncalves, Scherer)123/10-1

10: True West (Hernandez, Robertson)123/5-1

11: Grand Marais (Velazquez, Scherer)123/12-1

12: Sweeping Edge (Sanchez, Rhone)123/15-1

CINCO STAR returns to the main track, where he does his best running. Ran second best to Mr. Jagermeister two back in the Minnesota Derby. Stablemate MOONLITE JOEY finished two spots back to Cinco Star in the race. Good to see he’s been freshened up with a few snappy works. SHOOTERS ALLEY stretches out to two turns and will attempt to get brave on the lead.

7 6 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Northern Big Iron (Hernandez, Arnett)120/20-1

2: Jazz Loverman (Bedford, Stoneking)118/10-1

3: Cava Hoyos (Goodwin, Litfin)123/15-1

4: Pray for Kitten (Butler, Litfin)123/10-1

5: Wild Monkey (Canchari, McFadden)123/30-1

6: Peacock Cowboy (Lindsay, Diodoro)120/12-1

7: Savage Warrior (Mojica, Diodoro)120/7-2

8: Jersey Lute (Arroyo, Addicott)120/30-1

9: Kaufy Buzz (Stevens, Biehler)120/8-1

10: Ruff House (Eikleberry, Richard)123/5-2

11: Fine Cat (Rodriguez, Foley)123/6-1

12: Masterpiece Day (Goncalves, Arnett)120/10-1

RUFF HOUSE will be aggressive out of the gate with top pilot aboard. Runner-up last three out is a concern. SAVAGE WARRIOR had a hiccup last race out of the gate, but clean start tonight could mean new ballgame. JAZZ LOVERMAN moves close to the rail with sneaky speed and is the one to catch to cash your ticket.

8 6 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Benny’s Glory (Hernandez, Rarick)123/15-1

2: Star of Iowa (Goodwin, Pearson)123/30-1

3: Ras’s Rebel (Escobar, Spencer)123/12-1

4: Greek Week (Velazquez, Bethke)123/8-1

5: You Funny Man (Butler, Pearson)123/6-1

6: Trident Hero (Stevens, Litfin)123/5-1

7: Vested Creek (Sanchez, Litfin)123/6-1

8: Outrageous Green (Mawing, Rarick)123/10-1

9: MNight Ride (Williams, Hardy)123/20-1

10: Land of Oz (Bedford, Donlin)118/20-1

11: Dust Roller (Eikleberry, Eikleberry)120/12-1

12: Express River (Lindsay, Bravo)123/15-1

13: Spring d’Oro (Goncalves, Arnett)123/4-1

14: Piper Pegasus (Loveberry, Gordon)120/20-1

YOU FUNNY MAN could get brave up front and try to lead the field to the winner’s circle. SPRING D’ORO has been running against tougher at Prairie Meadows, and owns excellent tactical speed. Post could prove tough to overcome for her first local spin. TRIDENT HERO and VESTED CREEK are major players in what appears to be a wide-open affair.

9 1 Mile. Fillies and Mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Soaring Now (Goncalves, Heitzmann)119/8-1

2: Spanish Arch (Mojica, Heitzmann)119/10-1

3: Starship Impulse (Stevens, Litfin)119/5-1

4: Roxy Rocket (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/9-2

5: Dakota Peach Pie (Lindsay, Rickert)119/20-1

6: Cal Girls Reign (Eikleberry, Eikleberry)119/12-1

7: Flowers for Teagan (Loveberry, Robertson)123/5-2

8: Rodeoactive (Saenz, Richard)119/15-1

9: Racinrosemary (Sanchez, Padilla)121/4-1

10: Tactical Girl (Canchari, Rengstorf)119/20-1

FLOWERS FOR TEAGAN will attempt to lead the field to the winner’s circle as the one to beat. RACEINROSEMARY switches surfaces in hopes of turning things around. Biggest threat to the favorite if returns to her dirt form. SOARING drops to lowest level of her career, and should put pressure from the get-go on top pick.

10 5½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mines Made Up (Eikleberry, Broberg)121/7-2

2: Double Barrel Man (Butler, Broberg)119/4-1

3: Dale the Bug Man (Hernandez, Arnett)121/10-1

4: Jersey Bob (Goodwin, Spencer)121/30-1

5: Hawks Peak (Lindsay, Diodoro)119/8-1

6: Edge of Ackworth (Goncalves, Arnett)119/8-1

7: Picknngrinn (Mawing, Silva)116/15-1

8: Jackie Blu (Sanchez, Tracy, Jr.)119/15-1

9: Fridaynitestar (Velazquez, Berndt)123/8-1

10: Never Give In (Mojica, Diodoro)119/5-1

11: Fusaichi Kid (Loveberry, Rhone)119/12-1

12: Take Me Up Brady (Escobar, Spencer)116/20-1

13: Got Even Smarter (Butler, Sterling, Jr.)119/8-1

14: Watertonian (Goncalves, Heitzmann)118/6-1

15: Roberto Gato (Mawing, Diodoro)119/12-1

16: Richiesgotswagger (L’berry, Robertson)119/10-1

MINES MADE UP draws the fence with quick turn of foot and for a tough jockey/trainer duo. Stablemate DOUBLE BARREL MAN could run well with the positive change of hands at the jockey position. HAWKS PEAK could run well off the extended rest period. Has run well in the past off the layoff.

11 JohnBullit Stakes. 11⁄16 Miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Patriots Rule (Mojica, Diodoro)117/4-1

2: Holiday Mischief (Hernandez, Richard)117/4-1

3: Malibu Max (Loveberry, Robertson)123/3-1

4: Beach Flower (Butler, Robertson)117/10-1

5: One Fine Dream (Eikleberry, Eikleberry)121/15-1

6: Izzy the Warrior (Mawing, Diodoro)117/12-1

7: Conquest Sure Shot (Goncalves, House)117/12-1

8: Underpressure (Saenz, Richard)117/7-2

9: High Security (Stevens, Van Winkle)117/15-1

MALIBU MAX stretches out for the John Bullit Stakes. Last route race was a Grade 2 effort at Oaklawn Park, where he has way overmatched, but a good learning experience. PATRIOTS RULE will be rolling late from the cheap seats for the tough Diodoro/Mojica team. BEACH FLOWER will be in the mix from the start and was an impressive winner two back on the main track.

12 Tom Metzen H. B. P. A. Sprint stakes. 6 Furlongs. Restricted. Open. 3-year-olds and up. G Stakes. Purse: $50,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hot Shot Kid (Goncalves, Robertson)121/7-2

2: Bourbon Cowboy (Mawing, Diodoro)121/5-2

3: Flying Mr (Hernandez, Van Winkle)119/10-1

4: Ender (Williams, Fields)119/20-1

5: Pricelesscommodity (Sanchez, Padilla)119/15-1

6: Coastline (Mojica, Diodoro)119/9-2

7: Sky T (Stevens, Oliver)121/15-1

8: Exemplar (Saenz, Richard)119/12-1

9: Super Touch (Lindsay, Diodoro)119/6-1

10: Five Star Creek (Butler, Rarick)121/12-1

HOT SHOT KID got the win last out off the two-month layoff. Will show early speed against the pine with Goncalves aboard. BOURBON COWBOY will be challenging Hot Shot Kid out of the gate for the lead. Didn’t disappoint as the favorite last out, winning by nearly four lengths. COASTLINE and SUPER TOUCH are big threats escorting the pace for first assault.

13 6½ Furlongs. State Bred. Fillies and Mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Blues Touch (Hernandez, Rhone)119/12-1

2: Dot’s Vow (Escobar, Danger)123/8-1

3: Golden Thunder (Stevens, Donlin)119/5-2

4: Blue Moon Belle (Butler, Litfin)119/9-2

5: Southern Stream (Eikleberry, Spencer)123/7-2

6: Extra Grand (Lindsay, Wiley)123/6-1

7: Won Spirit (Sanchez, Padilla)119/8-1

8: Foxxy Ford (Bedford, Spencer)118/20-1

9: Pandora Sky (Canchari, Fields)119/12-1

SOUTHERN STREAM cuts back in distance with ample early speed. Eikleberry takes the ride in hopes of turning things around. GOLDEN THUNDER has hit the brakes running longer last two efforts. Tough to endorse as the morning line favorite, but can’t leave off the ticket. BLUE MOON BELLE had career-best finish last out on the big drop in class.